Dell Cyber Monday deal saves you $380 on this VR laptop

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming laptop at a discount price, whether it’s for AAA games or even to power your VR headset, then we’ve got the perfect Dell Cyber Monday laptop deal for you.

Right now, you can get the Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop for just $1,508.99 at Dell . That’s a massive $380 off the regular price for this powerful gaming machine. This 15.6” laptop has a full HD screen with anti-glare technology and powerful specs under the hood. It’s got an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and a chunky 1TB SSD for storage.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming rig so you can enjoy the exceptional Halo Infinite, or looking for a VR-capable laptop after snapping up one of the Cyber Monday VR headset deals, the Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop is an excellent choice. The top of the line processor, great graphics card, and generous 32Gb allotment of RAM should keep your frame rates consistent even when you’re running games on their highest graphical settings.

We’ve compared the specs of this thing to the recommended specs of several VR headsets, including the HP Reverb which is currently $200 off , and it can comfortably manage their requirements. So if you want to get the most out of the best VR space games but don’t want to spend an absolute fortune, then this laptop is the way to go.

At the same time, the Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop would work well for other everyday tasks too, so you’re not just buying a dedicated gaming laptop. The specs mean that it could comfortably handle photo and video editing if you needed something creative for working on projects, and the large screen means it’s great for watching movies and TV on too.

And for your peace of mind, you also get one year hardware service support from Dell, including remote diagnosis and at-home service if required. You can also upgrade this to premium support to extend your warranty and get 24/7 support, with a special offer at the moment offering two years for the price of one.

