HP Reverb G2 VR Black Friday deal: Save $100 on this HP Reverb headset at HP

It's Black Friday week and if you're searching for a great Black Friday VR headset deal then HP has you covered. You can save $100 on the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset.

Right now, you can get the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for $499 at HP, down from $599. This particular headset was developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft. It's lightweight, comfortable and offers stunning visuals so if you're looking to treat yourself or get the perfect gift for the tech fan in your life - this offer could be what you're looking for.

Navigating the world of VR headsets can be tricky at times - especially if you're not entirely sure what it is you're looking for. So, be sure to check out our best VR headsets guide as well as our Black Friday VR headset deals page for more options.

$599 HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset $599 now $499 from HP. Save $100 when you buy the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset from HP. This headset features improved visuals and audio, comfort and it comes with a year's warranty.

Related: Best VR space games

More: Oculus Quest 2 Vs. Valve Index: which VR headset should you buy?

The HP Reverb G2 comes with a lot of upgrades, most notably in the visuals, the materials and the number of cameras. This means that you can see more clearly and in more detail, the increase in cushion size and flexible materials mean it's more comfortable to wear for longer and the number of cameras make for improved tracking.

Another plus point of the HP Reverb G2 is that it is compatible across the industry with access to Steam VR and Microsoft VR. You also get two motion controllers, a power adaptor, a 6 meter cable for desktop and mobile PCs and a year's warranty.

You may also have some questions about VR headsets like how to clean VR headsets or how to set up your room for VR or is VR bad for your eyes ? If you were wondering about any of that, be sure to check out those pages to get the answers you're looking for.

We are expecting supply issues this Black Friday so our advice to consumers this year is if you see a deal you like, act quickly to make sure you get it.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.