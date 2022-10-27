Celestron Travel Scope 70 portable telescope now on sale for under $100

If you're looking to try your hand at astronomy or you know a budding stargazer, this deal on the Celestron 70mm Travel Scope could be exactly what you're looking for.

Save up to $27 on the Celestron Travel Scope 70mm (opens in new tab), a telescope best suited for beginners by applying the $10 coupon on top of the 16% discount. It's on sale for under $100 and although it won't compete with the power of some of the fancy models on our best telescopes guide, it does offer good value. This telescope features in our best budget telescopes under $500 round-up too.

There's a lot to like about this telescope aside from the deal itself, as it provides quality optics (probably some of the best you'll get at this price point), a lightweight frame, a custom backpack, access to the Starry Night software and more. If you're looking for a more affordable stargazing experience, you should always check out our round-ups of the best telescope deals, best binoculars and binoculars deals.

Scoping out a good telescope for under $100 is always a good find and that's exactly what this deal on the Celestron 70mm travel scope is. Above all else, it has exactly what you want from a telescope, good-quality optics. The 70mm aperture and the fully coated optics mean you get clear views of whatever night sky target you wish to view (weather depending).

It's also ideal for on-the-go use, with its lightweight build and custom backpack meaning you can take it anywhere you want without much hassle. You also get access to the Starry Night software which is perfect for beginners as it has a database with information on over 36,000 night sky targets and also features printable maps.

What's more, this beginner refractor comes with two additional eyepieces (10mm and 20mm) for enhanced viewing. So if you're looking for an affordable way to get into stargazing, or you're looking to peak the interest of a budding stargazer, saving up to $27 on the Celestron Travel Scope 70mm (opens in new tab) could be perfect.

