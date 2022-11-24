Save $80 on the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX130 telescope

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ reflector telescope was already discounted but now the Black Friday deals have discounted it further for a saving of $80 on this beginner-friendly telescope (opens in new tab).

This is the cheapest this telescope has been all year, so if you're going to grab a Black Friday telescope deal then now is the time. These discounts, while they aren't hundreds off the normal retail price, are worth checking out because this telescope features at the top of our best budget telescopes under $500 guide.

While a number of the best telescopes out there are in price ranges far above this Celestron model, it doesn't mean you can't grab one of the best telescope deals. We like this model, and therefore the deals, a lot, but why? In short, it features good-quality optics, it's great for viewing galaxies, nebulas and star clusters and it's easy to use. You can't really ask for much more at this price point, especially with the discount too. If you like Celestron telescopes, be sure to check out our Celestron telescope and binoculars deals page, but for this particular discount, read below.

(opens in new tab) Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ deal: $479.95 now $399.80 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $80 on one of the top telescopes for beginners on the market. Its 130mm aperture and 650mm focal length combined with quality optics make it perfect for viewing nebulas, star clusters and galaxies. The StarSense app means even those without any experience can find and view their targets while knowing what they are looking at.

We've mentioned in short why the discount on the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ might interest you, but here's where we get into the nuts and bolts. What are the specs of this telescope and why is it worth getting? Its large aperture is stand out, 130mm means it's great for gathering light and the 650mm focal length means viewing lots of night sky targets like nebulas, galaxies, star clusters and planets are ideal.

It's one of the best telescopes for beginners too as the technology from the StarSense app can point you in the direction of your night sky targets and inform you what you're looking at. There's also a host of accessories that come with the telescope including two eyepieces, a finderscope, a pre-assembled tripod and a smartphone dock — so you can navigate the night sky with ease. With a deep Black Friday discount like this one, we can't think of a better time to buy this beginner-friendly telescope which can synchronize with the StarSense app via a smartphone to navigate the night sky.