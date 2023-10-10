We highly rate these astronomy binoculars and today they're over 10% off

This popular variant of one of the best binoculars available, the Celestron Skymaster 15x70 is reduced to $105.99.

The Celestron Skymaster 15x70 binoculars are excellent for viewing large deep-sky objects, and this variant on the Celestron Skymaster Pro 15x70 which we've reviewed offers similar specifications, except for its slightly less rugged construction and multi-coated optics rather than fully multi-coated optics. This model isn't waterproof or nitrogen-purged either, but is still water-resistant — users just need to be mindful of dew.

Despite the pro model costing a significant chunk of cash more, here, you still get top-quality BaK-4 glass to provide sharp and crisp views across the field of view.

Celestron SkyMaster 15x70: was $119.95 , now $105.99 at Amazon

Because the high magnification of these binoculars makes it challenging to hold them steady, we recommend pairing them with one of the best tripods. Once you mount the binoculars to a tripod using an L-shaped adapter, the views are simply breathtaking.

On a clear night, the results can be eye-popping, even picking out the striking red color of Mu Cephei (aka Herschel's Garnet Star, Erakis), which you cannot determine with the naked eye.

You will also easily be able to find and explore the Andromeda Galaxy and the bright Messier galaxies and nebulas based on the list drawn up by Charles Messier. Luckily, the binoculars are light enough to port to any dark-sky location you choose.

Key Specs: The powerful 15x magnification and the 70mm objective lenses are best suited to viewing night sky objects as well as distant land-based targets. They are water-resistant, feature multi-coated lenses and generous 18mm eye relief — good news for spectacle wearers.

Consensus: These binoculars will give you an enjoyable skywatching experience, but you'll need to pair them with a tripod to get the most out of them.

Buy if: You're happy taking a tripod on your viewing sessions; you will get far more enjoyment out of these binoculars this way.

Don't buy if: You are looking for something more suited to handheld viewing — for that, you'll need to go for a pair of binoculars with lower magnification. We have seen these binoculars for $75 before as part of previous Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, but given the cost of everything is continually on the rise, we can't guarantee the same deals later in the year.

Alternative models: As we've said throughout, there is a 'pro' version of these binos, the aptly named Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars. They will cost you a fair amount more, but you're paying for slightly better build quality, fully multi-coated optics, waterproofing and nitrogen purging. You could also consider a pair of binos with an even bigger magnification. Celestron have a pretty impressive 37% saving on the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars as part of the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals sale.