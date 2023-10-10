Prime Day deal: Save $180 on Celestron's SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars

The Celestron AstroMaster 25x100 is a very powerful binocular, well suited for astronomy and now you can save over $180 this Amazon Prime Day.

Here, the 37% saving means you get the lowest price we've seen in over a year on these astronomy binoculars. The before price is higher than usual but the price you pay is a good one. For reference, these binoculars feature in our best binoculars guide and we think they're the best on the market for magnification. If you want a more in-depth look then you can always check out our Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review.

The saving is great, but you get more than just a powerful and reliable pair of binoculars. You also get a range of accessories, useful ones too. It also comes with a tripod adaptor (using a tripod is useful for shake-free views and preventing tiredness in your hands and arms) and a carry case. Both are handy as these binoculars are sizable.

A 25x magnification and 100mm aperture means lots of light passes through the lenses and you can zoom in to see distant objects comfortably. It's also made with BaK-4 prisms and rubber armor for quality views and durability. You can check out our guide for binoculars deals for other top discounts.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars: was $499.95 , now $316 on Amazon Save over $180 on these incredibly powerful binoculars perfect for astronomy and night-time viewing. Massive 100mm objective lenses drink in dim starlight and huge 25x magnification takes you close-in to celestial objects like two telescopes strapped together.

Key Specs: Here, the magnification and power stand out. It's a 25x magnification, making really far-off objects visible and the 100mm objective lens diameter means lots of light passes through. A rubber armor means these binoculars are durable, water resistant and comfortable. Bak-4 prisms mean you get quality optics too.

Accessories: A carry case and tripod adaptor are the stand-outs. Both are well needed as these binoculars are sizable and it makes transporting and viewing a lot easier.

Buy if: You're looking for a pair of binoculars for stargazing or long-distance Earthly viewing. These are also well suited to those with more experience using binoculars.

Don't Buy if: You're completely new to using binoculars or you're only wanting a pair for bird-watching or viewing at short-to-medium distances. Also if you're budget doesn't quite stretch this far, there are other models that don't quite offer the power but do come in at a lower price point.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite right for you, we would recommend the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars. We think they're the best on the market for views of the moon, they're powerful and they come in at a much lower price point.