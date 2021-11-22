Trending

Save 32% on Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binocular for Black Friday

Celestron has some great deals on skywatching gear for Black Friday 2021, including some stellar sales on binoculars. 

Starting today (Nov. 22) you can snag Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binoculars for just $102.49, or 32% off from the regular price of $149.95. 

This versatile pair of binoculars is great for both stargazing and birdwatching, making them good for travel and outdoor uses. They are water-resistant, lightweight and easy to use, with eyeglass-friendly, twist-on eyecups.

Great for terrestrial and astronomical observations, Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binocular is lightweight and waterproof. It comes with a carrying case, objective lens caps, an eyepiece rain guard, a neck strap, a lens cloth and an instruction manual.

