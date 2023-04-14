Bag a bargain: Celestron Firstscope telescope deal now under $55

The Celestron Classic Firstscope 76mm is an ideal telescope for beginners and kids and now it's on sale with an additional $10 coupon to save you even more money. We liked it during our Celestron FirstScope 76mm review for its simple setup and portability.

You can save a total of $17 (opens in new tab) when you apply the additional coupon, which might not sound like a lot but it does take the final cost of the telescope under $55. All things considered, that's tremendous value for a Celestron telescope especially as it comes with two eyepieces and bonus astronomy software.

If you're looking to take your first steps into stargazing, inspire a budding scientist or you want something that's small and easy to use then this could be what you're looking for. With it being under $55, it's also a relatively low-risk purchase as some of the best telescopes can be worth thousands.

However, if you want to check out more telescopes like this or at least reasonably priced ones, then you can always check out our telescopes for beginners, budget telescopes under $500 and Celestron telescope and binoculars deals guides.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Classic Firstscope 76mm Tabletop Telescope was $71.95, now $54.95 (with coupon) on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save up to $17 on a tabletop telescope that's ideal for beginners and kids alike. It's a Dobsonian telescope with a 76mm aperture reflector optical tube. It also comes with two eyepieces and bonus astronomy software.

It's worth mentioning that the deal is only a saving of 10% or $7 until you apply the coupon for the extra $10 discount. Even without the discount, it's an ideal telescope for beginners and kids as it's small, lightweight, easy to use and very affordable, as telescopes go.

The portable Dobsonian telescope on offer here features a 76mm aperture and only weighs 4.5 lbs, so you can take it anywhere and effectively observe the night sky, providing you have a flat surface. It's also one of the better-looking telescopes as its design features the names of famous astronomers including Galileo Galilei around the body.

At just under $55 (opens in new tab), it's a relatively low-risk purchase as telescopes can go into the thousands in terms of their value. Its ease of use also allows beginners and kids to observe the night sky without hassle and losing interest before beginning. You also get two eyepieces and a bonus download of astronomy software - which has night sky maps and a database of tens of thousands of night sky targets - to enhance your stargazing experience.

