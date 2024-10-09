Last-minute Prime Day lightsaber deal: 40% off Yoda Force FX

The Black Series Yoda Force FX lightsaber is still 40% off in this last-minute Prime Day lightsaber deal. If you're looking to save credits as Prime Day comes to an end, this could be what you're looking for as The Black Series sabers make numerous entries into our best lightsabers guide.

Save 40% on The Black Series Yoda Force FX lightsaber when you grab it on Amazon before Prime Day ends.

The 40% discount means you save $100, which is the lowest price we've ever seen on this model but as it's a Prime Day (known as Big Deal Days in October) exclusive deal, hurry, you will have to, as the sales event ends today. With advanced LEDs and inspired sound effects making this lightsaber a stand-out, it's ideal for those wanting to become the Jedi Master they were born to be. This comes with a display stand as well as several different effects and modes to give you the most realistic feel a lightsaber can have, in this galaxy, anyway.

If you're looking for last-minute Prime Day deals but this isn't quite right, you should take a look at our round-ups for Amazon Prime Day Deals, Lego Star Wars deals and the best telescopes.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

This lightsaber features a rechargeable battery and is ideal for pretending you're in a galaxy far, far away as the effects include ignition, a battle clash, wall-cutting, blaster deflector, dual effect and battle sequence mode. The Black Series Yoda Force FX lightsaber also features detail and design as seen in the Disney Plus show, "The Book of Boba Fett". As well as the display stand, a Kyber Crystal (which powers a Jedi's lightsaber) is included for added detail.

Unfortunately, Amazon's Big Deal Days event is coming to a close, and this looks like a brilliant last-minute find for any Jedi Master looking for their weapon of choice. If you're thinking ahead to the holidays and weighing up Prime Day vs Black Friday, we recommend not waiting around as this is a limited-time deal and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Key features: Display stand, Kyber Crystal, LEDs, numerous effects, ignition button on the hilt.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen this deal retail regularly for between $200 and $150 which makes this deal excellent value. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this model.

Reviews consensus: The Black Series has numerous lightsabers out there and they're of excellent build. They make multiple entries into our best lightsabers guide and as this is the lowest-ever price on this model and like the others, it comes with a display stand, the same effects and a Kyber Crystal, this is worth getting whether you're a fan of Yoda, Star Wars in general of if this will make a fine addition to your... Collection.

✅ Buy it if: You're wanting a high-quality lightsaber without breaking the bank, you're collecting Black Series lightsabers or you're just looking for something cool during Prime Day's final hours.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're buying for a padawan that just wants to whack things and you're worried about spending money on something that might eventually break.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.