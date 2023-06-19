Astrophoto of the month: New supernova SN 2023ixf in the Pinwheel Galaxy

Space.com's astrophoto of the month celebrates some of the best space photos submitted by our readers.

Astrophoto of the month

June 2023

Supernova SN 2023ixf in the Pinwheel Galaxy, also known as Messier 101 (M101). The supernova is the brightest point of light in the spiraling arm on the left of the galaxy as you look at it. (Image credit: R. Mark Lilienthal)

Our astrophoto of the month is this stunning image of the new supernova SN 2023ixf in the Pinwheel Galaxy, also known as Messier 101 (M101), captured by astrophotographer R. Mark Lilienthal from Constance Bay, Ontario, Canada.

SN 2023ixf has been making headlines since it first burst into view on May 19, 2023, when supernova hunter Koichi Itagaki from Yamagata, Japan spotted a new bright spot in the Pinwheel Galaxy. The supernova was confirmed the following day by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) in California.

Equipment used: — Sky-Watcher Equinox 80 Pro on iOptron CEM26 with ZWO ASIAir — ZWO ASI533MC Pro (gain 100) — Total of 75 x 60-sec lights, 10 darks — Stacked and processed with AstroPixelProcessor

Lilienthal started astrophotography almost two years ago and in that time has upgraded his equipment and learned stacking and processing, using AstroPixelProcessor as the main workhorse.

"This past Christmas, I acquired a previously enjoyed Sky-Watcher Equinox 80ED Pro refractor but took another couple of months to buy the iOptron CEM26 mount," Lilienthal told Space.com in an email.

It took several attempts to get the perfect setup that produced the stunning image of the M101 supernova.

"Frustration with finding an elegant solution to drive all of this led me finally to acquire a previously enjoyed ZWO ASI533mc Pro camera, after which I went the last mile and bought a ZWO ASIAir to drive everything (and a ZWO ASI120mm guide camera). Of course, through most of this time, our weather here had been less than ideal for astrophotography!"

Lilienthal's "first light" image with this new setup was of M101 on May 14.

"Everything worked well…although I did only get about 45 minutes worth of subs. I was still quite proud — round, sharp stars and good detail in the galaxy's arms," Lilienthal wrote.

But as everyone who dabbles in astrophotography knows, things aren't always straightforward.

"With 22 May promising to be the next clear night, I was looking forward to getting another hour's worth or more of subs to add to the previous," Lilienthal wrote.

"I even resolved the meridian cross which had stopped me on the 14th. Of course, that wasn't to be. By May 22, SN2023ixf was shining in all its glory, the result of which I've shared."

"Suffice it to say that I was extremely pleased with the result."