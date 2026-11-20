Click for next article

An image of the supermassive black hole M87* revealed to the public in 2019

An independent team of researchers has validated the first image of a supermassive black hole captured by humanity. That, in turn, verifies Einstein's greatest theory, general relativity , which first predicted the existence of black holes and what their immediate surroundings would look like.

Captured by a global network of telescopes forming an interferometer called the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) and revealed to the public in 2019, the image shows the supermassive black hole at the heart of the galaxy Messier 87 (M87), located 55 million light-years away.

The image of this black hole , designated M87*, with a mass around 6.5 billion times that of the sun, was an immense scientific achievement. That may lead to the question: why did it need verifying at all?

Team leader and researcher with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Samuel Lai explained why capturing the image of a distant black hole is so tricky.

"It is like standing in your backyard and trying to take a photo of a doughnut on the moon," Lai said in a statement sent to Space.com via email.

Simulated video of M87* - YouTube Watch On

Lai and his small Australian team developed advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to capture information about the black hole's structure and filter out interference resulting from the fact that the EHT was viewing M87* from within our planet's atmosphere. The machine-learning technique called GenDIReCT also accounted for biases introduced by combining telescopes to create an Earth-sized interferometer.



"When we applied it to the original EHT dataset, we found a black hole almost identical in size and shape as the historic EHT image. Importantly, our model had no idea what a black hole looked like when we applied it to the M87 data," Lai continued. "This is the first truly independent validation of the EHT image, an important step in the scientific process."

This could settle the questions of just how the final image of M87* was influenced by both atmospheric effects and the processing methods needed to reconstruct pictures from telescope data.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

That's not just good news for the EHT; it's good news for Einstein.

Take it away Einstein

Einstein published his theory of general relativity in 1915, completely reshaping how we think of gravity. General relativity suggested that objects with mass curve the very fabric of space and time, united as a single entity called spacetime. Gravity arises from that curvature.

The greater the mass, the more extreme the curvature and thus the greater the gravitational influence of that object. Taking this to its extreme, scientist Karl Schwarzschild came up with a solution to the equations of general relativity that suggested an infinitesimal region with infinite mass, resulting in unrestrained curvature, a singularity. Around this would be a spherical boundary at which not even light has the velocity needed to escape this region. Referred to as the Schwarzschild radius, that boundary became known as the event horizon of a black hole. The singularity, its heart.



Black holes were born in 1915, decades before their discovery and over a century before the EHT saw one.

An illustration of Einstein and a supermassive black hole (Image credit: Robert Lea)

General relativity also predicted what the region around the event horizon would look like. A ring of superheated glowing plasma with the shadow of the black hole falling on it.



When scientists first saw the image of M87* they were astounded at how close it reflected predictions made by general relativity, thus confirming the the theory once again. This verification further solidifies that development.

Verifying the EHT's image of M87* could lead to the CSIRO-developed technique being applied to some more "down-to-Earth" uses such as improving medical imaging and mapping earthquakes.

"Independent validation is at the heart of the scientific process, and it is especially valuable for results as novel as those of the EHT. It is extremely gratifying to see that GenDIReCT, an elegant, entirely independent method, recovers the ring structure of M87* across several years, in excellent agreement with the EHT Collaboration’s published results," Laurent Loinard, Director of the EHT Collaboration, said.

"Studies like this strengthen our confidence in what we have learned about black holes, and enrich the toolkit available to the whole community."