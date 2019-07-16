Awesome 'Star Wars' Lego Sets On Sale for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day force is strong with these Lego "Star Wars" sets!
Amazon.com's annual Amazon Prime Day megasale started Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT). Lego "Star Wars" fans can expect to find plenty of discounts on building sets over the course of this two-day sale.
The deals are only available to people with an Amazon Prime account. Prime costs $119 per year, but users can try it free for 30 days.
We'll update this page throughout Amazon Prime Day with more deals for space fans as we see them, so don't forget to check back period to see what we find!
SOLD OUT – Kessel Run Millennium Falcon | Was $170 | Down to $83
The 1,414-piece "Kessel Run Millennium Falcon" set, released for "Solo: A Star Wars Story," features the iconic spacecraft and minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Qi'ra and a Kessel droid. Although Amazon's supply of discounted Millennium Falcon sets has sold out, it is still available from third-party sellers at higher prices. [In Photos: Lego's Kessel Run Millennium Falcon]
Lego Star Wars Porg Building Kit | Was $70 | Down to $45
One of the cutest Lego Star Wars sets is now on sale for 36% off! The 811-piece set comes with a display stand. The porg's mouth can open and close, and its wings even flap!
Lego Star Wars VIII BB-8 Building Kit | Was $100 | Down to $70
Build your own BB-8 with this 1,106-piece Lego set! Turn the little droid's head by spinning a wheel, and open the hatch to use its little welding torch.
Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter | Was $80 | Down to $46
Zoom to a galaxy far, far away with Kylo Ren's super-fast TIE fighter. The 630-piece building set includes minifigures of Kylo Ren, BB-9E, a Stormtrooper and a First Order TIE pilot.
Darth Vader’s Castle | Was $130 | Down to $90
The Dark Side of the Force is strong in Lego's Darth Vader Castle, a 2018 set that transports you to Mustafar to see how Anakin Skywalker lived in his Empire days. This 1,060-piece set comes with five minifigures, including Vader, two Royal Cards, an Imperial Transport Pilot, a mouse droid and an awesome Bacta Tank Vader, which shows the Sith lord after losing his duel with Kenobi.
Lego Star Wars Betrayal at Cloud City | Was $350 | Down to $290
Relive the scene of an epic betrayal on "Star Wars" with Lego's latest addition to the franchise — a model of Cloud City, where hero Han Solo's friend Lando makes a nasty deal with the series villain, Darth Vader. This 2,812-piece building set was released on Oct. 1. Read the full story here.
Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter | Was $70 | Down to $48
These little fighters caused a lot of trouble for Luke Skywalker when he was trying to blow up the Death Star, and they continued to terrorize the Rebel Alliance for years afterwards! Here's your chance to put one together and then attempt to make their distinctive vacuum cleaner/bee noise as they fly. This includes 519 pieces, complete with Imperial Pilot, Tobias Beckett (in Mimban Stormtrooper disguise), Mimban Stormtrooper and Han Solo figures.
Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation Building Kit | Was $25 | Down to $16
The horrific (yet fascinating) transformation from Anakin Skywalker to Darth Vader remains one of the defining moments of the series. And here, you can recreate the iconic "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" scene yourself. The included minifigures are Emperor Palpatine, Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader, plus two buildable medical droid figures. And of course, there's a turning table and helmet applicator to get that perfect Dark Side look.
Lego Star Wars AT-AP Walker | Was $60 | Down to $48
The new Lego Star Wars AT-AP Walker building set (released in January) has 689 pieces and comes with spring-loaded shooters and five minifigures.
Lego Star Wars Snowspeeder | Was $40 | Down to $27
Based on an epic scene from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," Lego's new Snowspeeder building set comes with Luke Skywalker and Dark Ralter minifigures that can sit in the cockpit of the small vehicle. This 309-piece set is one of Lego's special 20th anniversary "Star Wars" building sets.
Lego Star Wars Clone Scout Walker | Was $30 | Down to $20
Another special Lego "Star Wars" 20th anniversary building set features a Clone Scout Walker and four minifigures: a Wookiee, a Clone Scout Trooper, Darth Vader and a battle droid. This 250-piece set will be released April 1.
Lego Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter | Was $80 | Down to $64
This 731-piece Rebel X-Wing Starfighter building set has moveable wings and comes with stickers and tiles so you can create either Skywalker's Red Five X-Wing or Biggs Darklighter's Red Three X-wing. Luke Skywalker, Biggs Darklighter, R2-D2 and R2-Q2 minifigures are included.
Lego Star Wars Imperial Dropship | Was $20 | Down to $13
This 20th anniversary edition Lego "Star Wars" building set features one of the Galactic Empire's Dropship Transports. It comes with 125 pieces and includes a Han Solo minifigure, a Shadow Stormtrooper and three generic Stormtroopers.
Lego Star Wars Droid Gunship | Was $50 | Down to $40
Lego's new Droid Gunship building set, released in January, features a detailed rendering of the spacecraft in "The Revenge of the Rith." It comes with 329 pieces, a Yoda minifigure, a Tarfful minifigure and two battle droids.
