Awesome 'Star Wars' Lego Sets On Sale for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day force is strong with these Lego "Star Wars" sets!

Amazon.com's annual Amazon Prime Day megasale started Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT). Lego "Star Wars" fans can expect to find plenty of discounts on building sets over the course of this two-day sale.

The deals are only available to people with an Amazon Prime account. Prime costs $119 per year, but users can try it free for 30 days.

We'll update this page throughout Amazon Prime Day with more deals for space fans as we see them, so don't forget to check back period to see what we find!

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2019: The Best Space Deals to Watch

Darth Vader’s Castle | Was $130 | Down to $90 The Dark Side of the Force is strong in Lego's Darth Vader Castle, a 2018 set that transports you to Mustafar to see how Anakin Skywalker lived in his Empire days. This 1,060-piece set comes with five minifigures, including Vader, two Royal Cards, an Imperial Transport Pilot, a mouse droid and an awesome Bacta Tank Vader, which shows the Sith lord after losing his duel with Kenobi.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter | Was $70 | Down to $48 These little fighters caused a lot of trouble for Luke Skywalker when he was trying to blow up the Death Star, and they continued to terrorize the Rebel Alliance for years afterwards! Here's your chance to put one together and then attempt to make their distinctive vacuum cleaner/bee noise as they fly. This includes 519 pieces, complete with Imperial Pilot, Tobias Beckett (in Mimban Stormtrooper disguise), Mimban Stormtrooper and Han Solo figures.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation Building Kit | Was $25 | Down to $16 The horrific (yet fascinating) transformation from Anakin Skywalker to Darth Vader remains one of the defining moments of the series. And here, you can recreate the iconic "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" scene yourself. The included minifigures are Emperor Palpatine, Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader, plus two buildable medical droid figures. And of course, there's a turning table and helmet applicator to get that perfect Dark Side look.

View Deal

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.