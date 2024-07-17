Sleep beneath the stars with 30% off this BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve star projector

The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve is a brilliant way to turn any small to mid-sized room into a beautiful, star-filled chamber. Whether for a child's bedroom or your own relaxation, it projects beautiful stars, gorgeous pastel nebulas and much more up to 15 ft by 15 ft. And at over $12 off with this Prime Day star projector deal it's the perfect budget-friendly way to transform a room.

You can get the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve in this Amazon Prime Day deal right now for $27.59.

It's small enough to perch on a bedside table, but the BlissLights Sky Light Evolve is powerful enough to illuminate most rooms. The BlissLights app makes it's supremely customizable and can even be tied into your smartphone setup. In our BlissLights Sky Evolve review, we were especially impressed by its clear, vivid display and the seamless of its transitions.

We think it's the best star projector for pastels and at 30% off it's not to be missed. Why not take a look at our other Prime Day deals, too?

BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve star projector was $39.99 now $27.59 from Amazon. Save $12.40 on this eye-catching BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve star projector, just the thing to light up any room. It projects stars, beautiful pastel nebulas and more, and it's a breeze to control with the app. We think it's one of the best star projectors you can buy.

Image 1 of 3 The BlissLights Sky Light Evolve star projector with box. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The integrated button the cable is probably our least favorite thing about this star projector. The weight of it pulls the projector out of place, and it is crucial for set up and reset. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The unassuming design and plain color means the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve blends in with all decor. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)



The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve star projector is a superb little device, casting stars and beautiful nebulas onto the ceiling of any small to mid-sized room. It may not be scientifically accurate but it's undeniably breathtaking.

Between the BlissLights app and its smart home integration, it's an absolute breeze to control and customize the projector. The app's color wheels mean you have total control over the projection's appearance and the color blending ensures color shifts remain seamless.

Plus, since you're using your phone to control it, there's no danger of losing the remote just when you need it. The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve is also impressively quiet, so whether you're using it for relaxation or to lull a restless child to sleep, you won't have to deal with intrusive noise.

If this model isn't for you, perhaps you're looking for something that's more scientifically accurate, consider the National Geographic Astro Planetarium or take a look at our guide to the best star projectors.



Key features: Size: 1334mm / 5.25 inches, Bulb Type: LED and Class 2 laser, Rotation: Yes, Sleep timer: Yes — one minute to 24 hours, Projection Surface: Laser — 30 x 30 ft, Nebula cloud — 15 x 15ft

Product launched: 2022

Price history: This is the cheapest the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve has been in a year and while it's occasionally dropped to $26.24, that required a coupon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $27.59 | Blisslights: $39.99 | Best Buy: $49.99

Reviews consensus: We were impressed by the beautiful color-blending technology which gave us bright, seamless displays. The app control and customization are just brilliant.

Space: ★★★½

Featured in guides: Best Star Projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want a fantastic, eye-catching star projector, for sleep or relaxation, that can fill a room and is super customizable and portable

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something that is scientifically accurate, showing the position of real stars. Consider the pricier but more accurate Sega Toys Homestar Flux or the National Geographic Astro Planetarium.

