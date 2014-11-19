Rosetta Mission's Historic Comet Landing: Full Coverage

The strange, alien landscape of Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko is seen in detail in this photo from the European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft captured in late October 2014 ahead of the Nov. 12 landing of Rosetta's Philae lander.

On Nov. 12, the European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft and Philae lander made history. The lander successfully made it to the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. Scientists confirmed the landing at a little bit after 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). See the latest landing photos!

Last Update (1:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 19): The Philae lander beamed back a significant amount of science during its short time initially functioning on the comet. Philae found hints of organic molecules in the comet's atmosphere. Full Story: Philae Lander Sniffed Out Organics in Comet's Atmosphere

PBS will also air a documentary called "To Catch a Comet" about the Rosetta mission tonight (Nov. 19) at 10 p.m. EST. Check local listings. Full Story: Rosetta Documentary Airing Tonight on PBS

Photos, Videos and Multimedia

Latest News Stories

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Philae Lander On Comet Could Wake Up As It Nears Sun: Scientists

Mission managers working with Philae are hopeful that the lander will wake up again at some point as Comet 67P/C-G orbits the sun.

Monday, Nov. 17

Philae Comet Lander's Big Bounce Captured in Amazing Photos

The Rosetta orbiter captured Philae bouncing around on Comet 67P/C-G's surface just after its first touchdown last week. See the amazing images here.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Philae Comet Lander Falls Silent as Batteries Run Out

The Philae lander has fallen silent after its historic comet landing on Nov. 12. Scientists are still hoping that the probe will wake up again once the sunlight conditions near the lander change as the comet goes around the sun.

Friday, Nov. 14

Philae Spacecraft to Drill into Comet As Battery Life Dwindles

Scientists are hoping that Philae's battery is still functioning on the comet as the probe drills into the surface of the icy body for the first time. Officials are also considering moving the probe to get it into a position with more sunlight.

European Probe Survived Comet Landing with Luck and Great Design

The European Space Agency's epic comet landing by the Philae probe and its Rosetta orbiter is an epic feat of human achievement. But it came perilously close to failure when a vital anchor harpoon system failed. See how it beat the odds with luck and design.

How Harrowing Comet Landing by Philae Nearly Failed: Infographic

An in-depth look at how ESA's Philae probe landed on its comet, despite the failure of anchor harpoons designed to make it happen.

Thursday, Nov. 13

Philae Spacecraft Landed 3 Times on Speeding Comet: See Its First Photos

Scientists now say the Philae lander bounced twice before finally settling down on the surface of Comet 67P/C-G. Here's what we know so far on the historic comet landing.

Video: Comet Landing - Surface and Descent Pics Beamed To Earth

Riding a Comet: What's Next for Rosetta's Philae After Historic Landing?

So Europe has landed a spacecraft on a comet. Now what? See what's in store for ESA's Philae lander and Rosetta orbiter at Comet 67P/C-G.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

After 10 years and 4 billion miles, humanity's first spacecraft to land on a comet has reached its destination. The European Space Agency's Rosetta mission has landed its Philae probe on the surface of Comet 67P/C-G.

Post-landing Update: Double Comet Landing? Philae Probe May Have Bounced During Touchdown

It wasn't a smooth comet landing at all for Europe's Philae lander. Early analysis suggests the probe actually bounced before landing on Comet 67P/C-G.

Google Doodle Celebrates Europe's Comet Landing

Scientists and space fans aren't the only ones excited for ESA's historic comet landing. See how Google joined the celebration.

Here's What a Comet 317 Million Miles Away Looks Like to a Landing Spacecraft

This is the view you would have seen if you could have taken a ride on Europe's Philae lander as it descended to the surface of a comet.

1st Comet Approach Photos from European Spacecraft

The first photos are out of ESA's unprecedented comet landing attempt. See photos of Philae lander's departure from its Rosetta mothership here.

Rosetta's Comet-Landing Probe Philae Healthy En Route to Target

The Philae lander is doing well as it makes its "seven hours of terror" descent to the surface of Comet 67P/C-G, ESA scientists say.

Comet-Chasing Rosetta Spacecraft Releases Probe for Epic Landing Attempt

And we're off! ESA's Philae lander has detached from its Rosetta mothership and begun the long, seven-hour trip down to the surface of Comet 67P/C-G. The nail-biting begins.

Landing Day Videos:

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Rosetta Probe Getting Set for Historic Comet Landing Attempt

ESA's Rosetta spacecraft is just hours away from attempting a daring space first: landing a probe on an icy comet. See the latest status report here.

Listen to This: Comet's Eerie 'Song' Captured by Rosetta Spacecraft

European scientists have created a strange "song" of the Comet 67P/C-G based on data from the Rosetta spacecraft. Listen to the weird song here.

European Probe to Make Daring Landing on Comet Wednesday: Watch Live

Here's when and where to watch the Rosetta spacecraft land on its target comet, and how to see live telescope views of the comet via Slooh.com.

Monday, Nov. 10

Risky Comet Landing by European Probe Will Be '7 Hours of Terror'

When Rosetta's Philae lander detaches from its mothership, the European Space Agency will have an agonizing seven-hour wait to see if the comet landing will succeed.

Sunday, Nov. 9

European Probe to Attempt Bold Comet Landing This Week

Landing day is almost here for Europe's Rosetta spacecraft. See how the European Space Agency is gearing up for an epic comet landing.

Friday, Nov. 7

First-Ever Comet Landing Next Week to Be Truly Epic, Scientists Say

The European Space Agency is about to attempt something never done before: landing a probe on a comet safely. Here's how the Rosetta mission will make history.

Rosetta Spacecraft Sees the 'Dark Side' of a Comet (Photos)

Even comets have a dark side. See the latest amazing photos of Comet 67P/C-G as seen by the European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Rosetta Mission: 5 Questions You Desperately Want Answered

Why go to a comet? Find out the answer and more in this rundown of the historic Rosetta comet landing mission.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Historic Comet Landing Site Has a New Name: Agilkia

The Rosetta mission's "Site J" landing site has a new name. See the history behind the landing site's name "Agilkia here.

Monday, Nov. 3

Comet Emits Cosmic Stench, Rosetta Spacecraft Reveals

The comet target of Europe's Rosetta spacecraft would emit an epic stink … if you could smell it.

Rosetta Mission's Comet Landing Site Details:

European Spacecraft to Make Historic Comet Landing on Nov. 12

Europe Unveils Comet Landing Site for Historic Rosetta Mission

Colorful 1st Map of Rosetta Probe's Comet Target Revealed

Landing Site for Comet-Chasing Rosetta Spacecraft to Be Revealed Soon

European Probe Has 5 Potential Drop Zones for Historic Comet Landing

Headlines from Rosetta at Comet 67P/C-G

Main Story: Europe's Rosetta Spacecraft Makes Historic Arrival at Comet

After 10 years and 4 billion miles Europe's Rosetta spacecraft has arrived in orbit around a comet, making space exploration history.

Amazing Selfie with Comet Snapped by European Spacecraft (Photo)

Rosetta Spacecraft Spots 'Pyramid' Boulder on Comet (Photos)

Rosetta Spacecraft's Comet Companion Is Spouting Jets (Photo)

European Probe Snaps Spectacular Comet Close-Ups (Photos, Video)

Rosetta Spacecraft Snaps Amazing Selfie with Comet Pal (Photo)

Weird Comet Is Darker Than Charcoal

'Face' on Comet 67P Spotted by Rosetta Spacecraft (Photo)

Rosetta Spacecraft's Comet Arrival in Headlines

First Comet Close-Ups from Rosetta Spacecraft Reveal a 'Scientific Disneyland' (Photos)

Europe's Rosetta Spacecraft Makes Historic Arrival at Comet

Amazing Comet Photos Reveal Rosetta Spacecraft's Target Like Never Before

Rosetta Spacecraft Snaps Amazing 3D View of Comet (Photos, Video)

Rosetta Spacecraft Takes Temperature of Comet 67P

How Europe's Rosetta Spacecraft Will Arrive at Comet Wednesday

New Rosetta Images Show Bright Neck of Probe's Target Comet

Comet Resembles 'Rubber Ducky' in European Spacecraft Views (Photos, Video)

Comet-Chasing European Probe Photographs Its Lumpy, Icy Target

Comet-Chasing Rosetta Probe Spies Dusty Veil Around Its Target (Photos, Video)

