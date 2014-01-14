Ancient extraterrestrial civilizations, millions of years older than humanity, would need enormous amounts of energy. By creating a swarm of satellites in a spherical shell, they could harness much of the power of their star.
Dyson Spheres: How Advanced Alien Civilizations Would Conquer the Galaxy (Infographic)
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)
