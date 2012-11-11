Best Space Pictures of the Week - Nov. 11, 2012

Amazing Photo Shows Saturn Dwarfing Tiny Moon

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

A jaw-dropping picture of the planet Saturn was recently released by NASA's Cassini probe orbiting the ringed giant. [Full Story]

Starry Winter Night Glows Above Thar Desert

Ajay Talwar / The World at Night

Astrophotographer Ajay Talwar camped out in a tent in the Thar Desert in northwestern India to get a stunning photo of a starry winter night. [Full Story]

Comet Breaks Apart Before Astronomers' Eyes

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Gemini

Scientists are monitoring the breakup of a comet passing through the inner solar system. [Full Story]

Total Solar Eclipse of 2012: November's Sun Spectacle Explained

F. Espenak/NASA’s GSFC

This global diagram shows the path of the total eclipse predicted for Nov. 13, 2012. [Full Photo Gallery]

Obama Bobblehead Launched Into Stratosphere (Romney, Too)

Earth to Sky Calculus Club

The presidential campaign was quite a rollercoaster for Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, but it couldn't compare to the ride their bobblehead dolls took earlier this week. [Full Story]

Superman Meets Astrophysicist: Gallery

DC Comics

The famous astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson helped DC comics locate a real-life star to host the fictional planet Krypton. [Full Photo Gallery]

Split-Personality Galaxy Is Part Spiral, Part Elliptical

ESO

An oddball eliptical galaxy is hiding an inner spiral, scientists find. [Full Story]

Stars Shine Over Hungarian Observatory in Photo

Tamas Ladanyi/Astrophoto.hu

Bright stars gleam over the rotating dome of Terkan Lajos public observatory near the city of Szekesfahervar in central Hungary in an eye-catching view from a veteran night sky photographer. [Full Story]

Gallery: Experts' Favorite Space Photos

R. Williams (STScI), the Hubble Deep Field Team and NASA

These space photos were chosen as favorites by scientists, photographers, authors and space leaders surveyed by SPACE.com. They include popular choices such as "Earthrise" and the "Hubble Deep Field," and some surprises as well. [Full Photo Gallery]

Gallery: James Bond's Space Adventures

Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.

A photographic tour of the many space-related adventures of James Bond. [Full Photo Gallery]

Pristine Moon Crater Could Help Unlock Impacts' Secrets

NASA/GFSC/ASU

Scientists trying to understand the evolution of impact craters on Earth and other rocky bodies have found a good case study on the moon. [Full Story]