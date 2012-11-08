Gallery: James Bond's Space Adventures

"Dr. No" (1962)

Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.

Fictional super-spy James Bond turns 50 this year, and he's suavely fought his way through several space-related adventures. In the first filmed Bond adventure, villianous Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman) attempted to derail a United States Mercury space mission.

"You Only Live Twice" (1967)

United Artists

In "You Only Live Twice" (1967), an American spacecraft is hijacked by evil Ernst Stavro Blofeld and the crime ring SPECTRE, which Bond ultimately battles inside a dormant volcano.

"Moonraker" Poster

United Artists

In "Moonraker" (1979), James Bond ventured in outer space to battle villian Hugo Drax.

James Bond and Holly Goodhead in "Moonraker"

© 1979 Danjaq, LLC and United Artsts Corporation. All rights reserved.

James Bond and his CIA sidekick Holly Goodhead wear flight suits in the 1979 Bond film "Moonraker."

James Bond and Holly Goodhead in "Moonraker"

© 1979 Danjaq, LLC and United Artsts Corporation. All rights reserved.

James Bond and Holly Goodhead sport soft space helmets in "Moonraker," the 1979 Bond film.

"Goldeneye" (1995)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

By 1995, Pierce Brosnan had taken over the role of James Bond. In "Goldeneye" the super-spy battled Agent 006 (Sean Bean) at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.

James Bond Penetrates The Very Large Telescope

ESO/Sony Pictures

A more recent 007 film, "Quantum of Solace," featuring latest Bond actor Daniel Craig, was partially shot at the mountaintop observatory in Paranal, Chile.

James Bond Movie Shot at Otherworldly Observatory

VLTI/ESO

The Auxiliary Telescope 4, part of ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer, on Cerro Paranal mountain, served as a setting for James Bond's recent adventure, "Quantum of Solace."

Paranal Residencia Used in "Quantum of Solace"

European Southern Observatory

The Paranal Residencia in the Atacama Desert, Chile, lodgings for European Southern Observatory astronomers, was seen in "Quantum of Solace" (2008).

"Diamonds Are Forever" (1971)

Danjaq/Eon Productions

In the 1971 "Diamonds Are Forever," Bond's antagonist develops a satellite to be used as a space-based weapon, and 007 himself escapes danger at one point by stealing a moon buggy from a research laboratory.