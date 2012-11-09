Total Solar Eclipse of 2012: November's Sun Spectacle Explained (Gallery)

Guide to Solar Eclipses (Infographic)

The only total solar eclipse of 2012 will occur on Nov. 13, but will only be visible from parts of the Southern Hemisphere, where the local time will be Nov. 14. See how the the eclipse, the first total solar eclipse since 2010, will work through the following maps and diagrams.



When the moon covers up the sun, skywatchers delight in the opportunity to see a rare spectacle. [Full Infographic: Solar Eclipses Explained]

Solar Eclipse Nov. 2012 Map

F. Espenak/NASA’s GSFC

Map of the total solar eclipse taking place on Nov. 13, 2012.

Moon Phases (Infographic)

See th">Karl Tate, SPACE.com

This graphic describes how moon phases work.

Total Solar Eclipse Over Australia on Nov 13, 2012

Littmann, Espenak and Willcox/Oxford University Press

This map shows the path of the total solar eclipse over Australia on Nov. 13, 2012.

Global View of Total Eclipse Nov. 13, 2012

F. Espenak/NASA’s GSFC

This global diagram shows the path of the total eclipse predicted for Nov. 13, 2012.

How Much of the Sun's Diameter Is Eclipsed — November 2012

This map shows how much of the sun's diameter is eclipsed in different areas as the eclipse progresses on Nov. 13, 2012.

Map of Solar Eclipse Nov. 13, 2012

Imagery ©2012 NASA, TerraMetrics; Map data ©2012 Google, Tele Atlas

Map of the solar eclipse on Nov. 13, 2012.

Total Eclipse Track Over Queensland, Australia, Nov. 13, 2012

Jay Anderson

Jay Anderson generated a series of detailed eclipse maps for the solar eclipse of Nov. 13, 2012.

Time of Local Greatest Eclipse — November 2012

This map shows the time of local greatest eclipse as it progresses on Nov. 13, 2012.

Total Eclipse Track Over Arnhem Land, Australia, Nov. 13, 2012

Jay Anderson

When the Penumbral (Partial) Eclipse Begins — November 2012

This map shows how much of the sun's diameter is eclipsed in different areas as the solar eclipse progresses on Nov. 13, 2012.