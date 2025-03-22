1 week until the 1st solar eclipse of 2025. Here's what you need to know about the March 2025 partial solar eclipse

We don't have long to wait to see the moon take a "bite" out of the sun, we're ready… are you?

sequence of images showing a partial solar eclipse unfold as the moon takes a larger and larger &quot;bite&quot; out of the sun.
A partial solar eclipse is coming on March 29, 2025. Make sure you're ready! (Image credit: ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, a deep partial solar eclipse will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere. While there will be no totality, during which the moon completely obscures the sun, this eclipse will still be a spectacular sight for millions across Europe, North America and parts of Africa.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, blocking a portion of the solar disk from view. It'll look like the moon has taken a "bite" out of the sun.

The eclipse will begin at 4:50 a.m. EDT (0850 GMT) and end at 8:43 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT). The point of maximum eclipse will occur at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 GMT). The deepest partial eclipse will occur in far northern Quebec, Canada, where up to 94% of the sun will be obscured.

Where and when to see the partial solar eclipse

North America

The best views will be in extreme eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S., where a crescent sun will rise dramatically over the horizon. Locations such as New Brunswick, northern Quebec, and Maine will experience an especially striking effect, with two solar "horns" briefly appearing as the sun emerges.

Europe

A significant partial eclipse will be visible across much of the continent, with deeper eclipses in the northwest. Greenland will see up to 86% coverage, Iceland's Westfjords will reach 70%, and cities such as London (30%), Edinburgh (40%), and Paris (23%) will see a noticeable "bite" taken out of the sun.

Africa

The eclipse will be visible but more subtle. Morocco will see the deepest eclipse on the continent, with up to 18% coverage.

Read more: Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible in March 2025?

How to watch

a person on the left takes a photo of a man and a dog both wearing solar eclipse glasses with two people also wearing eclipse glasses stood in the background.

To safely enjoy the partial solar eclipse you need to make sure you've got the right equipment. (Image credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Remember: It is NEVER safe to look directly at the sun during a partial solar eclipse without suitable eye protection. Make sure to use solar eclipse glasses or a solar filter for telescopes or binoculars. A pinhole projector is also a great option if you have left it too late to get hold of specialized equipment as you can easily make one with some basic items from around your house.

Our how to view the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar viewing and what to look out for on the surface of the sun! We have also rounded up some of the best solar viewing gear deals if you're looking for some kit to view the upcoming partial solar eclipse.

We will also be livestreaming the partial solar eclipse here on Space.com, details of where and when to watch will be released closer to the time.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the partial solar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

