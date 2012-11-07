Starry Winter Night Glows Above Thar Desert

The photographers campsite glows over the white salt in the Thar Desert. This image was taken on Jan. 27, 2011.

Astrophotographer Ajay Talwar camped out in a tent in the Thar Desert in northwestern India to get this stunning photo of a starry winter night.

In the image, the star Sirius is visible as a bright spot near the horizon. The constellations Orion, Taurus, and Gemini can also be seen dotting the sky. The Great Rann of Kutch ("rann" means desert in Hindi) is a seasonal salt marsh within the Thar Desert in the Indian state of Gujarat. The photographer's campsite glows over the white salt.

Talwar took the image on Jan. 27, 2011.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing night sky photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery on SPACE.com, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com.

Follow SPACE.com for the latest in space science and exploration news on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.