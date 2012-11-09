Superman Meets Astrophysicist: Gallery

Neil Tyson Comes to Superman's Rescue

Astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson helped DC Comics, home of the Superman comics, find a plausible star to be the host of the superhero's home planet, Krypton.

Superman Visits the Hayden Planetarium

Superman visits the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in an issue of Action Comics, cover date January 2013.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Meets Superman

DC comics approached astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of New York City's Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History to be featured in a new issue of Action Comics, cover date Jan. 2013. Tyson offered to find a real-life star system that could host Superman’s home planet, Krypton.

The Man of Steel Searches for His Home Planet

Tyson said he was pleased with the finished comic, especially because the artists were able to honor his one request in portraying him. "I said, 'If it makes no difference one way or the other, could you shave a few pounds off me?'" he recalled. "They said, 'Dr. Tyson, these are the comics. Everyone looks good.'"

Action Comics #14

In this issue of Action Comics (#14), cover date January 2013, Superman enlists Neil deGrasse Tyson to help find the planet Krypton, Superman's home planet.

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is the director of New York City's Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History. [How Neil deGrasse Tyson Found Superman's Krypton | Video]