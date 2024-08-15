Save over $100 on these Vortex Crossfire HD binoculars

The Vortex Crossfire HD 10x42 binoculars are over $100 off on Amazon right now and this is a deal we like a lot as this is a slightly more portable version of what we think is the best mid-range model in our best binoculars guide.

If you're looking for an affordable pair of binoculars that feature high-quality optics, a large enough aperture and plenty of magnification power all from a reliable manufacturer, this could be the deal you're looking for. With 10x magnification, these binoculars are powerful enough to view details of the moon and distant terrestrial objects and with a 42mm aperture, enough light will pass through for objects to appear bright and clear.

Save over $100 on the Vortex Crossfire HD 10x42 binoculars and get one of the lowest prices we've seen.

For more high-quality optics equipment and discounts, check out our binoculars deals, best telescopes and telescopes deals guides.

Vortex Crossfire HD 10x42 Binoculars Was $229.99 now $123.73 on Amazon. Save over $100 on an excellent pair of binoculars that we think are an excellent mid-range option. With this discount, they're more affordable than they usually are, by some distance too, and they feature quality optics with a 42mm aperture and up to 10x magnification.

Image 1 of 3 During our review of the slightly larger Vortex binoculars we thought they were an excellent mid-range binocular for stargazing. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

These binoculars are worth having in their own right, the discount undoubtedly makes them more tempting. Yes, they offer plenty of magnification and the aperture is large enough but, they also feature fully multi-coated lenses with a roof prism design and anti-reflective coatings. All of that means, light transmission is better, so objects appear brighter and clearer, it helps with the compact design of the binoculars and the optics are more durable.

Aside from the optics, the design features a rubber exterior which improves comfort, grip and durability. It also features adjustable eyecups and a center-focus wheel for more comfortable viewing and ease of use. The binoculars are tripod-adaptable, water and fog-proof and suitable to use in all weather conditions.

Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm aperture, fully multi-coated optics with a roof prism design and anti-reflective coatings, fog and waterproof design with a rubber exterior and adjustable eyecups with a center focus wheel.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: 2019

Price history: Typically we see these binoculars retail for around $150 when they're on offer and you shouldn't really pay more than that, especially as they were released around five years ago.

Price comparison: Adorama: $149.99 | Walmart $149

Reviews consensus: If a good quality build and good optics are at the top of your priorities, this is a good budget-friendly option. It's a slightly more compact model than the one we think is the best mid-range option on the market.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: best binoculars (10x50 model)

✅ Buy it if: You're in the market for a pair of binoculars that offer quality optics, a sturdy build and don't break the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a premium pair of binoculars or something that offers more power or a wider field of view that might help with astro viewing.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.