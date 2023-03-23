Make the Kessel Run for $100 less with this Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon deal

Lego Star Wars fans and collectors can save themselves plenty of credits on this great deal as the UCS Lego Millennium Falcon is over $100 off at Amazon.

It's a sizable discount on a sizable set. You can save $102 (opens in new tab) on this mammoth 7541-piece Lego set, bringing the price down to $747.36. We've reviewed the UCS Millennium Falcon and it is unquestionably one of the best Lego Star Wars sets on the market today, if not of all time.

There's a lot of Lego on offer here, not just the number of pieces but there's plenty of playable options too. You get seven minifigures as well as movable and removable parts but it really comes into its element as as centerpiece model. This behemoth offers hours and hours of building time and looks incredible, it comes with a display plaque too and is more than enough to impress fans and collectors alike.

This is an incredibly detailed build, so it's perfect for collectors and big fans of Lego Star Wars and you can check out all the details of this set below. If Lego is your thing, you can always check out our round-ups of Lego Star Wars deals and best Lego space sets.

So, we rate this Lego set very highly, but why? What are the specs on this model that make this set worth getting? Well once completed, the 7541-piece Millennium Falcon measures at 8 inches in height, 33 inches in length and 22 inches in width (21 x 84 x 56 centimeters).

Playable features include a seating area, an engineering station with turning seat, two escape pod hatches, removable hull panels, lowering boarding ramp, a concealed blaster canon, a four-minifigure cockpit, interchangeable sensor dishes and more.

You also get minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO as well as Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn. That means you get crews from across the original trilogy and sequel trilogy. There is a display plaque too so you do get a lot of Lego for your money and now that it's over $100 off (opens in new tab) and the lowest price we've seen since Cyber Monday, this could be the deal you're looking for.

