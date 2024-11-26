You might know AMC as the network behind "The Walking Dead" but streaming service AMC Plus offers so much more. For $1.25 for your first two months through Amazon ($4.99 after), you can get access to thousands upon thousands of hours of programming, from Snowpiercer to Orphan Black and beyond.

Grab AMC Plus 75% cheaper for two months, with a better offer than Amazon Prime Day.

AMC Plus offers some of the best sci-fi movies of all time including "Interstellar" and "Terminator 2" but the service also provides originals, TV dramas and content from other platforms and broadcasters. Check out our guides to the best sci-fi content on Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon and Paramount Plus for more streaming content.

Fans of Snowpiercer, a sci-fi show set in a new ice-age, will know AMC as the network behind that show, but AMC Plus offers goes beyond AMC's own catalog to offer a massive bank of programming, from sci-fi to horror to drama, movies and shows included.

With this deal, you're getting thousands of hours of entertainment for just $1.25 a month for two months, more than you could watch in a year. That said, Thanksgiving is just days away, and it does give you options for when the conversation runs dry.

This deal is through Amazon, meaning you need an Amazon account, though Prime isn't required. The price goes up to $4.99 after two months but it's a piece of cake to cancel before then.

However, if you're looking to entertain children, this deal might not be for you because most of the programs are adult-oriented. Instead, consider Disney Plus or one of the other Black Friday streaming deals.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: Access to thousands of shows and movies, including plenty of science fiction programming, plus there are a host of other genres, enough to keep the whole family entertained.

Price history: We saw a Prime Day deal earlier this year for 50% off AMC+'s ad-free tier, but this is the lowest price we've seen the ad-supported tier drop to. After the two months, the price for AMC+ goes up to $4.99.

Reviews consensus: You'll be spoiled for choice, there's just so much to watch here. AMC has made some massively acclaimed shows, from "Snowpiercer" to "The Walking Dead" and this service goes well beyond their own catalog.

✅ Buy it if: You want access to a massive library of TV shows and movies, from sci-fi to crime to horror.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to keep children entertained; AMC primarily offers more adult shows.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.