Now is the perfect season to view the night sky and with the Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50, you can do just that. This Black Friday, these binoculars are available for $205 with an on-page coupon through Amazon.

Pick up the Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 binoculars for just over $200 today.

In our Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 review, we rated them four out of five stars and, thanks to the extra-low dispersion glass (that is what the 'ED' stands for), the views were bright and sharp especially at dusk and night. This makes them an excellent contender for your next pair of skywatching binoculars.

Image 1 of 6 The roof prism design of the Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 helps keep them compact (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The diopter ring strikes a perfect balance between smoothness and resistance. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The shoulder bag features a convenient pocket for storing lens caps or a notebook. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The eyecups give 0.56-inch/14.3mm eye relief (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) Extra-low dispersion (ED) objective lenses that reduce chromatic aberration is a premium feature. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

The Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 binoculars have a 4.8-degree field of view and a close focus of just 2m/6.5ft meaning they are adept at observing both distant wildlife and backyard visitors. They come with a neck strap, lens cap, rainguard, carrying case and lens cloth.

We feature the Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 binoculars in our Best Binoculars guide for three main reasons — the sharp and bright images, their portability and their durability. They are waterproof and fogproof thanks to nitrogen purging.

In our review of the Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50, we cite them as being an expensive pair of binos but with the price sitting a few dollars over $200, we think now is the time to snap them up. They really are a go-anywhere pair that will last a lifetime with us carrying these binoculars around since we reviewed them two years ago.

Key features: 12x Magnification, 50mm objective diameter, 129-metre field of view, 2 m minimum focusing distance, weight 806 g.

Product launched: Late 2019

Price history: You can usually get these binos for between $220 and $250, the price fluctuates quite often though $204.99 is the cheapest we have seen them since October this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $204.99 | B&H Photo: $219.95 | Adorama: $229.99

Reviews consensus: The Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 binoculars are excellent for stargazing, wildlife observation and more. Their flexibility comes from high-end extra-low dispersion (ED) objective lenses which produce sharp, bright and aberration-free images in a compact, portable design.

T3: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best binoculars

✅ Buy it if Chromatic aberration gets on your nerves—you will not find any here! They are suitable for wildlife watching, stargazing and backyard bird spotting—what more could you want?

❌ Don't buy it if: You want in-body image stabilization. Although these binoculars are tripod adaptable to steady your view, you might want to opt for a pair that has it built in for rock-steady viewing. One example would be the Canon 10x42L IS WP, though be prepared to pay top dollar.

