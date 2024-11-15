Best beginner binoculars are down to their lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday

We are always happy to recommend the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars at full RRP, even placing them in our best binoculars guide, so why not take advantage of this significant Black Friday saving and also grab a free accessory to sweeten the deal?

Get the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 and a free clip-on Olight light for $96.95.

The light is worth $29.99 and we can vouch for the quality of Olight products — we use the Olight Perun 2 flashlight daily.

Nikon has been one of the most trusted optics brands for over a century. This pair of binoculars reflects their commitment to quality and performance.

The P3 10x42 has a more than respectable 10x magnification — enough to enjoy observing galaxies and the moon in detail, and when we tested a pair, we thought the chromatic aberration was less than any similarly-priced pair we've tested to date.

The lenses are fully coated, which reduces glare. You can get impressive, clear views of sporting events and wildlife when you're out on camping trips, get closer to the action at concerts, and, of course, use them to explore the dark night skies. They are fogproof and waterproof, too, which is a massive bonus for binos in this price range, and gives more peace of mind when out and about inclement weather.

The optics are excellent, although we recommend upgrading the thin neck strap to a more comfortable one and replacing the lens caps with ones with a more snug fit—both are inexpensive and not crucial, just things we think would make them even better.

This deal is for the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42, but the Prostaff P3 10x30, the P3 10x42 (one left in stock at the time of writing) and the Prostaff P3 8x30 are all included in the early Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, all costing the same price of $96.95!

Image 1 of 5 We reviewed the slightly smaller Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars, though with the roof prism design, the 10x42are still easy to transport. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The eyepieces and the focusing wheel are easy to use. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The adjustable eyecups on the Prostaff P3 binoculars are smooth and feel premium. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The lens caps and accessories and Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binocular laid out in full view. We advise upgrading the lens caps. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The lenses are fully coated to reduce glare. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

In our Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binocular review early in 2023, we concluded that these binoculars are ideal for beginners and hobbyists who need a 'go anywhere' binocular. The model on sale here is the bigger 10x42, letting you get even closer to the action or see even more detail on the moon. We happily recommend these binoculars at full price, so we'd certainly recommend putting them in your shopping basket now that they are less than $100 again.

Key Specs: These are roof prism binoculars with a very generous eye relief of 20.2mm — excellent for spectacle wearers. They are Nitrogen-purged and waterproof down to one meter. They are compact and lightweight at 20.6 oz.

Consensus: We wouldn't hesitate to recommend these binoculars to beginners; we have even featured them (we reviewed the 8x42 pair) in our best binoculars guide as fantastic entry-level binoculars. They also sit on our best binoculars for kids guide as they are robust (with shock resistance) and good quality but won't break the bank. The 10x magnification will cause more 'wobble' than the 8x pair, so perhaps older kids with slightly stronger/steadier arms would be best.

Buy if: You're looking for a great all-around pair of binoculars to keep in your car, take camping or skywatching, or put in your rucksack on hikes. At less than $100, it's a great time to buy them as a gift for someone (or yourself). They are a respectable pair of binoculars at an affordable price point, with a gift thrown in to sweeten the deal.

Don't buy if: If you're looking for a pair of binos specifically or primarily for skywatching. This is an all-round go-anywhere pair that aren't astro-specialists.

Alternative models: If you're looking for something a little more premium, Nikon's Prostaff P7 10x42 might fit the bill. They are drop-resistant, fogproof and waterproof, but they are still on the affordable end of the market. You can currently pick them up at B&H photo for $156.95 down from $196.95. If you've not decided on which brand or model you think is best for you, take a look at our best binoculars page, where we break down which binos are best for what task. Our Black Friday deals hub also has a specific binocular deals section.

