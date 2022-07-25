Benjamin Sisko returns as a god to begin IDW's bold new era of 'Star Trek' comics

The "Star Trek" universe has never seen anything like this before.

Breaking news out of this week's San Diego Comic-Con is coming hot and heavy, and that means IDW Publishing has just announced word of a rebooted flagship "Star Trek" comic book series headed to our corner of the Milky Way this fall.

Arriving in October and written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing ("Star Trek: Year Five") with illustrations by artist Ramon Rosanas (Marvel's "Star Wars," "Ant-Man"), IDW Publishing's "Star Trek #1" will navigate a thrilling adventure storyline that streaks across the cosmos joined by treasure of characters from throughout the "Star Trek" universe who must join forces to prevent the mysterious murder of the gods.

According to the official IDW synopsis (opens in new tab), the series will bring back Benjamin Sisko, most well-known as the commanding officer of Deep Space 9 in the "Star Trek" television series of the same name.

"It's stardate 2378, and Benjamin Sisko has finally returned from the Bajoran Wormhole omnipotent," IDW representatives wrote. "But his godhood is failing with every minute. Sent by the Prophets on a mission to the deepest parts of space aboard the U.S.S. Theseus, he witnesses the unthinkable: Someone is killing the gods. And only Sisko and his motley crew of Starfleet members from every era of 'Trek' can stop them."

Artwork from "Star Trek #1." (Image credit: IDW)

"Benjamin Sisko is back!" Lanzing said in an IDW press release. "We're immeasurably thrilled to launch a new starship with a crew of new and familiar faces heading on a mission that will truly go where no one has gone before — an Avengers-style ongoing crossover that treats Gene Roddenberry's creation as a living universe. This is a book where anyone can show up and where anything is possible."

To get fans totally psyched for this fresh ongoing title, a special "Star Trek #1" prelude story from Kelly, Lanzing, and Rosanas will be included in September's highly-anticipated "Star Trek: #400" anthology issue.

Familiar faces return in "Star Trek #1." (Image credit: IDW)

Lanzing's longtime writing partner, Collin Kelly, is equally enthused about this all-enveloping "Star Trek" saga.

"Dreams of an optimistic, utopian future of cooperation and equality are more important now than ever," Kelly said. "We're both excited to continue the stories that have meant so much to us in the past and to welcome new readers to Starfleet. This is a grand adventure, one that weaves together elements from every Star Trek series to tell a new, vital, and forward-thinking sci-fi saga."

As a sci-fi loving child, artist Ramon Rosanas watched reruns of the classic "Star Trek" series endlessly until "Next Generation," "Voyager," and "Deep Space Nine" came along later.

"After that, I didn't miss a single episode of those three series each week," Rosanas added. "Gene Roddenberry is History with a capital H and his legacy is unstoppable. Having an opportunity to bring my passion and creativity to this franchise is incredibly exciting for me."

Artwork from "Star Trek #1." (Image credit: IDW)

IDW's "Star Trek #1" will strike comic shops and online retailers this October with eight variant covers including Cover A by series artist Ramon Rosanas, Cover B by Declan Shalvey, Cover C by David Aja, Cover D by Rachael Stott, and a raw sketch Cover E in addition to three other retailer incentive covers by Rosanas and legendary Eisner-winning artist Francesco Francavilla.