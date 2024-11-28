Amazon has dropped the Nikon Z7 II mirrorless camera to one of its lowest-ever prices in this incredible Black Friday deal. It comes bundled with the FTZ II adapter and is now available for $2,243.90, reduced from its usual $3,246.90 Amazon price.

Grab the Nikon Z7 II with the FTZ II Adapter with $1,003 off at Amazon in this Black Friday camera deal.

We've tested the Nikon Z7 II and awarded it a score of four and a half stars out of five. Its more recently released sibling — the Nikon Z8 — takes the top spot in our best cameras for photos and videos buyers guide and has a smaller price cut of $400 at Amazon.

Nikon Z7 II with FTZ II Adapter: was $3,246.90 now $2,243.90 at Amazon Save $1,003 on this impressive mirrorless camera from Nikon which is currently available for $2,243.90 and comes bundled with the FTZ II adapter. It's a superbly versatile camera perfect for capturing the night sky. It's also a capable performer for plenty of other photographic uses, including portraits, wildlife and sports shooting. It's now at its lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal at Amazon. Read our full Nikon Z7 II review.

Image 1 of 3 The tilting screen on the Z7 II is perfect for astrophotography. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The two Fn buttons on the front of the camera useful for customizable shortcuts. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Nikon users will feel at home with the Z7 II and will appeal to many types of photographers. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

In his Nikon Z7 II original review, Space.com Managing Editor Jase Parnell-Brookes called the Z7 II "a powerhouse of all-round full-frame mirrorless camera, which was especially adept at astrophotography and low light shooting." He also added that the Z7 II performed well across a wide range of photographic genres and delivered incredibly detailed 45.7MP images, matching that of the Nikon D850 DSLR.

Another key highlight that makes the Z7 II particularly suitable for astrophotography is the tilting rear touchscreen. At first, Jase thought the vari-angle screen could be detrimental, but highlighted that a tilting screen keeps the user's hands close to the camera body, with buttons within fingertip distance. So, there is no need for bright torches to navigate camera settings when trying to preserve night vision — which is crucial for low light and astrophotography

This deal also includes the FTZ II adapter, which allows you to use Nikon F or Z-fitting lenses, which is handy if you've got one from a previous camera. If you're looking to purchase a lens, our best lenses for astrophotography buyers guide has an excellent selection of tried-and-tested options.

Key features: 45.7MP full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor, 8K video, 10fps burst shooting, and incredibly wide ISO range.

Product launched: Nov 2020.

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen, and beats last year's Amazon Black Friday price of $2,446.90. It's unlikely to get cheaper anytime soon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,243.90 | Walmart: $2,511.80| BH Photo: $2,243.90

Reviews consensus: The Z7 II is a superb choice when it comes to a camera for astrophotography. It's also an incredibly powerful tool for almost every kind of photography and video, and It gets top marks across our sister sites thanks to its versatile performance.

Space: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want professional-quality photos and a tough, lightweight pro-level tool with superb build quality.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the best autofocus for high-paced shooting in a mirrorless camera. Options like the Sony A9 III and the Canon R5 provide the Nikon Z7 II with tstiff competition.



Alternative models: If you're looking away from Canon or Nikon systems, the Sony A7R V is one of the best Sony cameras ever made.

