SpaceX IPO brings Starship to NYC | Space photo of the day for June 16, 2026

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Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, on screen during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Friday, June 12, 2026. (Image credit: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

For better or for worse, the world has its first trillionaire: Elon Musk.

On Friday (June 12), Musk's rocket company SpaceX made its debut on the Nasdaq, marking the largest IPO in history . With a staggering $1.78 trillion dollar valuation , it made Musk the first-ever trillionaire during the first 20 minutes or so of trading.

And to mark the occasion, SpaceX's giant Starship rocket was broadcast on the side of a skyscraper in New York City. On another skyscraper just to the left, Musk himself was featured.