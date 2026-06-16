SpaceX IPO brings Starship to NYC | Space photo of the day for June 16, 2026
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By Monisha Ravisetti published
The IPO made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.
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For better or for worse, the world has its first trillionaire: Elon Musk.
On Friday (June 12), Musk's rocket company SpaceX made its debut on the Nasdaq, marking the largest IPO in history. With a staggering $1.78 trillion dollar valuation, it made Musk the first-ever trillionaire during the first 20 minutes or so of trading.
And to mark the occasion, SpaceX's giant Starship rocket was broadcast on the side of a skyscraper in New York City. On another skyscraper just to the left, Musk himself was featured.
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