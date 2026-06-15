SpaceX sends 24 Starlink satellites to orbit on 1st launch as a public company (video)

Click for next article

SpaceX sent 24 Starlink satellites to orbit on Monday (June 15) — a number that nearly matched the percentage-point jump the company's stock has taken on its first day of trading after going public on Friday (June 12).

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California today at 11:34 a.m. EDT (1534 GMT; 8:34 a.m. PDT local time).

SpaceX , which now trades under the ticker symbol SPCX on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, confirmed a successful satellite deployment about an hour after the launch.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first stage (Booster B1093) landed on the autonomous drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean. It was the 14th flight for the booster.