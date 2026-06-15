SpaceX sends 24 Starlink satellites to orbit on 1st launch as a public company (video)
Liftoff occurred at 11:34 a.m. ET on Monday (June 15).
SpaceX sent 24 Starlink satellites to orbit on Monday (June 15) — a number that nearly matched the percentage-point jump the company's stock has taken on its first day of trading after going public on Friday (June 12).
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California today at 11:34 a.m. EDT (1534 GMT; 8:34 a.m. PDT local time).
SpaceX, which now trades under the ticker symbol SPCX on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, confirmed a successful satellite deployment about an hour after the launch.
About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first stage (Booster B1093) landed on the autonomous drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean. It was the 14th flight for the booster.
The satellites (known as Group 17-54) raised the Starlink megaconstellation to 10,660 active units, according to tracker Jonathan McDowell. The network provides broadband internet access around the world, powers some airlines' inflight wifi and enables direct cell-to-satellite access for select providers.