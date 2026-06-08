Watch SpaceX set new rocket reuse record with 35th launch — and landing — of a Falcon 9 booster (video)

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SpaceX has again broken its own rocket reuse record, launching a first stage booster for its 35th time.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, launched on Monday (June 8). The vehicle lifted off at 6:13 a.m. EDT (1013 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Just over an hour later, SpaceX confirmed successful deployment of the Starlink payload (Group 10-35).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 Starlink satellites launches from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday, June 8, 2026. The first stage booster flew for a record 35th time. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The record-setting first stage, Booster 1067, completed its 35th trip to space and back by landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. With this flight, the Falcon 9 is approaching the overall reuse record set by NASA's space shuttle orbiter at 39 flights.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands on its four landing legs atop the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean, completing its record-setting 35th reuse on Monday, June 8, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The launch increased SpaceX's Starlink megaconstellation to more than 10,580 active satellites, according to tracker Jonathan McDowell. The network provides broadband internet access around the world, including in-flight wifi and direct to cell service for some carriers.

Monday's launch was SpaceX's 66th Falcon 9 flight of the year and 660th completed mission its history.

On Sunday, the company also launched another Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. That mission carried 21 Starlink satellites into orbit alongside two Starshield satellites for the U.S. military. It was the 10th flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster on that flight, SpaceX said.