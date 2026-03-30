'The sasquatch is honesty': Inside Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen's Artemis 2 mission patch

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The personal mission patch for Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, based on artwork by artist Henry Guimond of Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen has a special mission patch for his historic moon flight, which could launch as soon as April 1.

Jeremy Hansen , who is with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), will fly as a mission specialist on the Artemis 2 mission alongside three NASA astronauts: Reid Wiseman (the Artemis 2 commander), pilot Victor Glover (who will become the first Black person to leave low Earth orbit , or LEO) and mission specialist Christina Koch (the first woman to do so). Hansen will become the first non-American to leave LEO.

There are many mission patches flying with the astronaut quartet, with all four sporting the Artemis 2 main mission patch as well as a " Freedom 250 " commemorative patch marking the year 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. And Hansen's flight suit patches include a special one symbolizing the meaning of the Artemis 2 mission for himself and his country, including Indigenous communities with whom he has spent time as a CSA astronaut.

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The personal mission patch for CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen's participation in the historic Artemis 2 moon mission was created by Anishinaabe artist Henry Guimond of the Sagkeeng First Nation (Manitoba). From left to right: CSA President Lisa Campbell; Dave Courchene III, Leader of the Turtle Lodge Centre of Excellence in Indigenous Education and Wellness; Henry Guimond; and Hansen. (Image credit: CSA)

"For the past decade, Jeremy has been fortunate to be invited by numerous Indigenous communities to sit with Elders and Knowledge Keepers," the CSA said in an April 2025 explainer describing the patch. "They have blessed him with knowledge and teachings that he carries with him as he prepares for his mission. These precious experiences have given Jeremy a profound appreciation for Indigenous ways of knowing."

Hansen reflected on these journeys, including a 2023 vision quest with Turtle Lodge in Manitoba, during a livestreamed Q&A with entrepreneur Fred Bastien on the CSA's YouTube channel in November 2025.

"I've had the privilege, just in my travels across Canada, I've been invited by numerous [Indigenous] Elders to sit with them," Hansen said in that interview. "Sometimes I participate in traditional ceremonies, sweat lodges, pipe ceremonies, and then just sitting and chatting with Elders. Anybody who's had more time on this planet, the wiser you are."

The patch, CSA explains, has "elements of Anishinaabe culture." These are not meant to represent all aspects of First Nations, Inuit and Métis culture, but they do show "the importance of traditional knowledge and Indigenous Peoples in Canada." The patch was created by Anishinaabe artist Henry Guimond of Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba. Dave Courchene III (Sabe), the leader of the Turtle Lodge in Sagkeeng First Nation, also contributed to the patch.

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Hansen said the patch incorporates one element of Anishinaabe perspectives — the culture's seven sacred laws, as represented by the heptagonal shape of the patch, as well as seven animals.

"Just quickly: The buffalo represents respect. The eagle, love. The bear is courage. The sasquatch is honesty. The beaver is wisdom. The wolf is humility, and the turtle is truth. None of us are perfect. We're not always able to walk in that integrity, but if we strive to, they will bring a rich life for each of us." (More information about the animals' meaning is available on the CSA webpage .)

These are some of the other significant elements of the mission patch. Information in the bullet points below comes from that same CSA explainer.

The bow is meant to represent the Greek goddess of the hunt, Artemis, from which the Artemis program takes its name. Artemis is depicted launching both an arrow and the astronauts around "Grandmother Moon, who conveys the cycle of life … the arrow launches from Turtle Island, which refers to the continent of North America in the creation stories of some Indigenous peoples."

takes its name. Artemis is depicted launching both an arrow and the astronauts around "Grandmother Moon, who conveys the cycle of life … the arrow launches from Turtle Island, which refers to the continent of North America in the creation stories of some Indigenous peoples." Hansen's lifelong affiliation with the Royal Canadian Air Force, where he serves now as a colonel, is shown in the service's astronaut wings. The wings also "recognize the sacrifice of Jeremy's fellow service members and their families."

The Canadian flag not only represents people from the nation who have worked directly on the mission but "also to symbolically bring all Canadians along on this mission around the moon."

The famous asterism of the Big Dipper , as well as the North Star , are both depicted to show "a reminder that humanity exists amongst an unimaginably expansive universe." These sky sights are also an allusion to all cultures — including Indigenous peoples — who have navigated by them in the past.

, as well as the , are both depicted to show "a reminder that humanity exists amongst an unimaginably expansive universe." These sky sights are also an allusion to all cultures — including Indigenous peoples — who have navigated by them in the past. The North Star is depicted with five points, to represent the five members of Hansen's immediate family (him, his wife and three children) as well as the state of Texas, where Hansen and his family have been living since he was recruited as a CSA astronaut in 2009. (The Texas state flag features a five-pointed star.)

The silver border of the patch is meant to represent the Orion spacecraft that will house the four astronauts on Artemis 2. The border also honors the CSA, which supported space exploration through "the extraordinary efforts of both its past and present members to … bring its benefits back to humanity."

that will house the four astronauts on Artemis 2. The border also honors the CSA, which supported space exploration through "the extraordinary efforts of both its past and present members to … bring its benefits back to humanity." The thin blue line inside the silver border "represents the light or spirit that is in all of us — in all humankind, plants and animals. This spirit will travel with the crew aboard the capsule."

Artemis 2 will be Hansen's first mission; he was selected for the Canadian astronaut corps in 2009 but has waited to fly in large part because the CSA contributes a less-than-3% share to International Space Station activities. That works out to an astronaut mission to the orbiting lab about every six years at current flight rates.

Hansen's seat is funded separately to the ISS agreement, however. It came after Canada committed to the Artemis program by contributing the Canadarm3 robotic arm, which is expected to fly to NASA's planned Gateway moon-orbiting space station later this decade.