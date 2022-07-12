Save 27% on the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 contemporary Sony E lens on Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking for an affordable yet reliable lens and you're waiting for a big discount to appear, you're in luck as you can save over £92 on the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 contemporary lens when you grab it from Amazon.

The 27% discount means you save £92 and that's a more-than-welcome saving, especially considering it's a lens with 5-star reviews across over 3,550 ratings. Some of the best lenses for astrophotography and the best zoom lenses can be mega expensive, so a big discount on a more affordable item is worth snapping up.

Naturally, with Amazon Prime Day here you'll hopefully see some of the best camera deals of the year. Maybe even some of the best cameras will be marked down in price. But photography can be an expensive hobby at times, so it's important to make the most of the savings while they're here.

Sigma 16mm f/1.4 Contemporary Sony E Lens £342.98 now £250 on Amazon. Save over £92 on a fantastic lens that will no doubt take your landscape and wide-angle photography to the next level. It's a compact system camera lens, has F1.4 brightness, Sony E compatible mounting and is now heavily reduced.

It's important to remember that this is Amazon's lowest ever price on this lens so there hasn't been a better time to grab it. The 16mm lens will enhance your ability to shoot landscape and as it's lightweight and compact, it's perfect for taking with you wherever you go, so you can shoot on the move.

While we haven't tested or reviewed this specific lens, we've tested numerous Sigma lenses in recent times and we can vouch for the image quality and reliable build that typically comes with Sigma lenses. Thanks to the wide field 16mm focal length this lens is ideally suited for landscape and astrophotography. Pair that with the fact is has a wide aperture of f/1.4 and it should drink in the light capably in the very darkest of nights to get some stunning starry night photographs. It's a compact system camera lens with a Sony E compatible mounting.

While this lens is perfect for landscapes and astro it will suit many different generalist photography genres such as environmental portraits, street photography, and is adapted for travel photography thanks to its small size and the fact it's lightweight.

