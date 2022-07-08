Should you buy a telescope on Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts in just a few days and many consumers are gearing up for the deals in Amazon's mega sales event. It originally started in 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th birthday and it has grown every year since and in recent years has even covered 48 hours.

Not only did the pandemic completely change the way we shop, but we've all been affected in one way or another by the cost of living crisis. So this year we have to be extra critical with which deals are actually worth it. In 2021 there were some brilliant savings on telescopes and stargazing equipment, so there's reason to suspect this year may follow suit. But should you buy a telescope on Prime Day, or wait for one of the other annual sales events? In this guide, we'll take a look at some of the reasons to spend, some reasons to wait, and some examples of the amazing deals in 2021.

Why wait for Amazon Prime Day to buy a telescope?

With so many discounts and big sales events throughout the year, timing is everything when it comes to finding the best deals on telescope equipment. Amazon Prime day is possibly one of the events many people forget about, which means it's usually not as hectic as some of the heavy hitters like Black Friday, and the after-Christmas sales. As there are fewer consumers looking for the same items, this usually means it's easier to get the stock you want on Amazon Prime day.

Although do be aware that there is currently a global supply issue with telescopes due to limited production and distribution, so stock may be harder to get hold of than usual. There are also limited other midsummer savings events, so Prime Day is a great time to grab the bargains without having to wait until winter.

Another very valid reason to wait for the Prime Day deals is the current cost of living crisis. With energy and fuel costs rising, many consumers simply can't afford the luxuries they once didn't think twice about. So waiting for the Prime Day deals may be the only way people can afford to continue stargazing in these current times.

When is it not a good idea to wait?

Sometimes it's tempting to wait for a 'better' discount in one of the other annual sales, but if you always wait for a better deal you'll be doing that for a long time. Although, there are instances where it is actually better not to wait for Prime Day.



A large portion of Prime Day deals are Amazon-centric products and services (such as Amazon Alexa). This means there will be more focus on those items than there would be during the other sales events throughout the year, and fewer 'other' products being discounted. Many other retailers have joined the Prime Day bandwagon though, so don't just limit yourself to Amazon. Companies are constantly trying to outdo each other, so shop around and see what other deals are out there.

Another reason to skip Prime Day is simply if you simply don't want to wait to buy your telescope. There's no guarantee that the model you want will be on offer, and as Amazon prices fluctuate throughout the year, you might get lucky and get it on sale anyway. You can even adjust your settings so you get notified when products on your Watch List drop in price.

Looking back at deals from previous years, the biggest discounts were on the telescopes themselves — up to a whopping 30%. If you're looking to buy a new scope then you may be in luck, but if you are looking more for the accessories to go with your scope then you may be better off buying these at different times of the year.

What deals to expect

As with any sales event, it's anyone's guess as to which models will be included in the deals. To give you an idea of what kind of deals and discounts to expect this year, let's take a look at some of last year's offers.

Remember though, only make your purchase if the piece of kit on offer is right for you. It's very easy to shop the sales just for the sake of it to avoid the dreaded Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO), but if you don't invest wisely you'll end up needing to replace whatever you bought sooner, which definitely isn't going to save you any money in the long run. Consider things like aperture, focal length, and overall practicality in the telescopes on offer and weigh up whether it's really a good deal, and if it's that much better than your current kit. In these difficult times where the cost of living is rapidly rising, it's more important to be a smart shopper now than ever.