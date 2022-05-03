Save $95 on the Elegoo Saturn 3D printer at Amazon

Amazon is offering $95 the Elegoo Saturn 3D printer, so now's the time to bag a bargain if you're looking to print your own parts and models.

A saving of $95 is massive, especially as prices seem to be rising everywhere you look. The Elegoo Saturn 3D printer offers a larger build volume, speedy mono-LCD printing, sharp and precise details as well as consistent printing. This isn't the only 3D printer on offer though, the Elegoo Mars 2 Pro is discounted by $39 and is a cheaper alternative.

If you're in the market for great deals (well why wouldn't you be?) then these two 3D printers can save you a pretty penny. We also have in-depth guides for telescope deals, binoculars deals and Lego space deals which you should check out for great discounts.

Elegoo Saturn 3D printer $519.99 now $424.99 on Amazon. Save $95 on a 3D printer that offers great specs, fast printing and reliable results. It's a larger model than the Mars 2 Pro 3D printer and thus it can print larger items as well. It prints 60% faster too and is equipped with a shock absorption unit meaning it's more stable during the printing.



Elegoo Mars 2 Pro 3D printer $284.99 now $245.99 on Amazon. Save $39 on a 3D printer that really shows that quality 3D printing is more affordable and accessible these days. Its 2K mono LCD means you get great accuracy with finer details and a built-in carbon filter which eliminates any resin odor - an issue you won't have to worry about.

The first of these two 3D printers, The Elegoo Saturn, offers you more options when printing as it has a build volume measuring 192mm (7.5 inches), 120mm (4.7 inches) and 200mm (7.8 inches). It's also equipped with 8.9 inches monochrome LCD of 4K HD resolution which helps it print 60% faster than the Mars 2 Pro model. The shock absorption units help with stabilization so not only is it faster, but it's reliable too, giving you the finish you want.

You can read our Elegoo Mars 2 Pro review to get an in-depth look at it but we like it a lot. If you're looking for a smaller printer or a model purely for smaller items then this could be exactly what you're looking for. The 2K mono LCD gives great accuracy to the printing and details while the built-in carbon filter can absorb and eliminate any odor, so you don't have to worry about the smell of resin while printing.

These are two great 3D printers and these are two pretty great deals for them. 3D printing has become more affordable and accessible in recent years and the two models on offer are great examples of that being the case. One thing to note is the Elegoo Saturn model is low on stock, so we recommend acting quickly to make the most of this offer.

