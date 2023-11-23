Black Friday Drone Deal: Save $110 on this DJI Mini 3 Pro

Once the domain of the wealthy, drones are more affordable than they've ever been. The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a powerful but portable camera drone and is equally suited to newcomers or long-standing enthusiasts. We ranked the DJI Mini 3 Pro as one of the best drones for beginners.

You can get the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone on sale right now at Best Buy for $799.99.



When it comes to buying a drone there's an awful lot of choice, from tiny toys through to massive prosumer models. The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a great way of getting in on the ground level but offers enough performance and image quality that experienced fliers will be happy with it too.

In our review of the DJI Mini 3 Pro we called it "a tiny and lightweight drone that’s bursting with features", and we stand by that. Weighing under 250g, it's supremely portable but also boasts GPS, a 7.5-mile video transmission range, object avoidance and much more.

Normally, this model offers power beyond its price tag and now the DJI Mini 3 Pro is $110 off for Black Friday. Even better, its remote has a built-in screen, making this is a great deal for beginners and drone enthusiasts alike.

DJI Mini 3 Pro was $909.99 , now $799.99 at Best Buy Save $110 on a compact, camera-equipped drone with a host of welcome features including superb 4K image/video capture and object avoidance. It's easy to pack away but, despite its size, offers over 30 minutes of flight time. We ranked the DJI Mini 3 Pro as one of the best beginner drones.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is superb value, offering power without the pocket-busting price. This camera drone boasts amazing still and video quality, both in 4K mode and 1080p mode. And if you are snapping photos and videos for TikTok or similar, you can switch to portrait mode.

But you don't need to reach your your smartphone to see what's happening. This deal comes with the upgraded control with a built-in screen so you're seeing exactly what your drone is seeing.

Want to follow a subject? The DJI Mini 3 Pro's 'follow me' feature is just what you need and thanks to its object avoidance it should steer clear of trees and the like.

It's easy to fly and its wind resistance means you don't have to wait for a still day to get out there and soar through the skies.

Or if the DJI Mini 3 Pro hasn't captured your interest, check out our best drone guide for some other options.

Key Specs: 8.78oz / 249g weight, up to 31 minutes flight time, video transmission range up to 7.5 miles / 12km, video resolution 4K, 2.7K, 1080p (FHD), remote with built-in-screen.

Consensus: In our review of the DJI Mini 3 Pro, we sang its praises, calling it "a compact drone that punches well above its weight." And it's an even better buy at this price.

Buy if: You want a portable, powerful drone that captures excellent quality video. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or an experienced enthusiast, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is a fantastic deal.

Don't buy if: If you're looking for a top-end model, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is no slouch but it's still outclassed by the top-end, $1800+ powerhouses. If you want to know more, here's our guide to the best drones.

Alternative models:

If the DJI Mini 3 Pro is a little too pricey, or you're afraid of breaking it, despite its object avoidance, check out our review of the Holy Stone HS720G. The Holy Stone HS720G is $200 off for Black Friday.

And if you're after a top-tier consumer drone, the DJI Mavic Pro 3 is hard to beat with its multi-camera set-up, 43-minute fly time and more. Here's what we think of the DJI Mavic Pro 3.

