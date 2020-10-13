Save 33% on Celestron's NexStar 130SLT telescope for Prime Day

Celestron, maker of high-quality telescopes and other skywatching gear, has some great deals for Amazon Prime Day this year, including its NexStar 130SLT computerized telescope, which is on sale for 33% off.

The NexStar 130SLT Newtonian reflector telescope is available for $333.16, down from its usual $499.95. The last time we've seen a price cut this deep was in 2018, and the telescope has typically been over $340 ever since.

Celestron NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope| Save 33% | Now $333.16 at Amazon + FREE Starry Night software

The NexStar 130SLT comes with both a computerized GoTo mount and SkyAlign technology that allows you to easily align the telescope and to find and track celestial objects. In fact, if you'd like, the telescope will find celestial objects like the moon, Jupiter, or Saturn for you — it has a database of more than 40,000 celestial objects.

This telescope is the largest in Celestron's SLT family and the 130 millimeter aperture gathers enough light to show you Saturn's rings or Jupiter's cloud bands. With your purchase, you'll get a bonus free download of the popular Starry Night software, which takes you on a guided tour of the solar system.

The NexStar 130SLT is also great for stargazers on the go, as it's compact and portable. Take it on weekend camping trips or set it up in the yard on particularly dark nights.

