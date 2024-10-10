Post-Prime Day telescope deal: 34% off the Celestron NexStar 4SE

The Celestron NexStar 4SE is 34% off and now the lowest price in years in this post-Prime Day telescope deal. This telescope wasn't discounted this much over Prime Day and it features in our best telescopes guide as the best for beginners.

Save 34% on the Celestron NexStar 4SE and get it at its lowest price in years when you grab it from Amazon.

In our Celestron NexStar 4SE review, we found that it's quick and easy to set up and use, it finds night sky targets automatically, which gives you a wow factor and it's of a high quality and sturdy build. All of this from an industry-leading manufacturer and at the lowest price it has been in years, make it an ideal choice for those without much previous astronomy experience. Prime Day in October was known as Big Deal Days and while this telescope wasn't on offer then, it's certainly the pick of the post-Prime Day telescope deals we've found.

This telescope features a 102mm aperture meaning plenty of light passes through to make objects appear bright enough to see clearly. It also comes with reliable optics so you get a clear view and as this telescope is computerized, it will automatically find the objects you're looking for, leaving you with a fun and hassle-free stargazing experience. The computerized mount it comes with has a database of over 40,000 objects meaning you'll have a fulfilling experience whether you want to view the moon, nearby planets or even deep-sky targets like galaxies or nebulas.

This deal is a post-Prime Day discount. If you're asking yourself when is Prime Day 2024? Unfortunately, you missed it as Amazon's Big Deal Days event ended October 9. But, as this offer proves, it's not too late to save ahead of the holidays as the Celestron NexStar 4SE is the lowest price we've seen in years at 34% off.

Key features: 102mm aperture, computerized mount with 40,000 plus database for automatically locating and tracking targets, effortless setup, two year warranty, free download of Starry Night Basic Edition software, 25mm eyepeice, finderscope, accessory tray.

Price history: Before today, we usually saw this telescope on sale for about $580, when it was on sale. If not, it usually retailed for about $100 more. This price is the lowest we've seen in years.

Price comparison: Amazon: $450 | Walmart: $679 | Best Buy: $532

Reviews consensus: " If you want to check out the planets and bright objects in the sky quickly and effortlessly, the Celestron NexStar 4SE will serve you well. It capably produces clear, sharp images for its price range, but you may end up shelling out a bit to replace drained batteries or on additional accessories to fully maximize its potential."

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best telescopes, best beginner telescopes

✅ Buy it if: You're starting out in astronomy or you like the idea of the telescope doing the heavy lifting and still getting stunning views as a result.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't like the use of technology when stargazing.

