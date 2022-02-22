Sony unveils the PlayStation VR 2, giving a first look at the new design

It's here, the unveiling of the final design for the new PlayStation VR2 headset, and it looks impressive.

The new design of the headset shows off an 'orb' look that matches that of the PS VR2 Sense controller, to give users a 360-degree feel when using the headset. The design also takes inspiration from the PlayStation 5 range of products.

PlayStation released the new look at its VR headset in a blog today on PlayStation.blog along with comments from Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, Hideaki Nishino. The blog claims that the round nature of the headset is because of the amount of human contact when using the PS VR2, similar to the DualSense controller of the PlayStation 5.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

In terms of the PSVR 2, there still isn't an official release date or price to go with the headset, which might frustrate PlayStation fans as the only current headset compatible with the gaming platform was released back in 2016 and features some outdated hardware.

What we do know is that this VR headset has been made exclusively for PlayStation 5, hence taking inspiration from the console and related products. The resolution has also been improved and confirmed to be nearly 4k, will have enhanced eye-tracking and Sony even filed a "motion-sickness reduction" patent.

Immersion and comfort

In the blog, Nishino writes: "Our goal is to create a headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller."

That is why Sony paid very close attention to the ergonomics of the headset and "extensive testing" was conducted to ensure the comfort of a variety of sizes of the headset. The headset's adjustable scope and the stereo headphone jack remain the same from the previous VR headset so users will have a sense of familiarity.

One other key feature of the design is a ventilation system to allow airflow. Yujin Morisawa Senior Art Director at SIE says: "When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow."

"Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation."

"I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far. I hope our PlayStation fans will also agree, and I can’t wait for them to try it out." He added

PlayStation also claim that "when the PS VR2 launches, it'll take a giant leap forward in the way we play games in virtual reality." Of course, we'll keep you up to date with all the important PlayStation VR2 updates when they're released.

