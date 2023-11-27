This $300 Panasonic Lumix S5 II saving could be one of the last Cyber Monday camera deals

Black Friday weekend has morphed into the last hurrah of deals that is Cyber Monday, and that means that while there are still savings to be found, you'll need to move quickly for a lot of them. Luckily, we've seen big discounts on many of the best cameras.

We've had a bunch of excellent camera deals across the last few days, but as it turns out, it may have been the smarter move to wait if this deal on the Panasonic Lumix S5 II is anything to go by.

This Cyber Monday camera deal means the Panasonic Lumix S5 II is down to $1697.99 from $1997.99 — the kind of discount that could inspire you to move fast.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II's value for money, the deal only accentuates that with a saving you can put towards an extra lens, and Amazon is offering the same discount, too.

It's also the lowest price we've ever seen on this excellent snapper and a great way to cap off the Black Friday weekend if you're looking to upgrade your photography setup with a fresh piece of kit that'll add a filmic quality to your shots.

Whether you're an experienced enthusiast or a working professional photographer, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II is likely to be an excellent purchase.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II: was $1,997.99 now $1,697.99 at B&H Photo Save $300 on one of this year's finest cameras, with the Panasonic Lumix S5 II offering a 24.2MP CMOS Sensor and up to 6K video recording.

Panasonic's mirrorless cameras have often slipped a little behind the likes of Nikon because they offered inconsistent autofocus that required the photographer to get really set before capturing - making it difficult to work with moving subjects like wildlife photography.

They've always offered weather-sealed cameras that did the job, but the Panasonic Lumix S5 II is an impressive step forward from the S5's base, with much better autofocus and an image processor that was co-developed with Leica. The results are phenomenal, even at full price, and the 24.2MP sensor is great, too.

There's 'no limit' 4K video recording at 60FPS, too, and you can bump the capture resolution to 6K for thirty minutes as well. The flip-out screen is likely to be helpful for selfie shots and vlog-style videos, too, and the full-sized HDMI makes it easy to connect to other devices.

In fact, while Panasonic has been marketing the Lumix S5 II for content creators, with the aforementioned updates, it's a fantastic camera for just about anyone, with video capture that rivals the very best, and stills that make it a camera of the year contender.

Key Specs: 24.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor, shoots in a variety of aspect ratios. Up to 6K video recording for up to 30 minutes, supports L-mount lenses, ISO range of 100 to 51,200, weighs 740g, two memory card slots (SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II).

Consensus: The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is a major step up on Panasonic's prior efforts that keeps the hardy nature of its predecessors but ramps up the sensor, ISO sensitivity range and drastically improves autofocus.

Buy if: You're looking to upgrade your existing DSLR, or want to invest in a camera that's one of the best around and likely will be for a few years.

Don't buy if: You already have a comparable model, or are a photography newcomer - experienced shooters will get more from the Panasonic Lumix S5 II's more advanced feature set.

Alternative models: We've also seen a sizeable discount on the Nikon Z6 II full-frame mirrorless camera if you're looking for something different.

