Snap up a huge $500 discount on the Panasonic Lumix S1H camera

If you're looking for a serious upgrade on your equipment or looking for a top-quality, professional standard mirrorless camera then now could be the right time to splash the cash. The Panasonic Lumix S1H is $500 off (opens in new tab) which is a huge discount, especially at a time when prices are rising everywhere you look.

This camera boasts a newly designed full-frame sensor, 6K 10-bit video capabilities and it's effective in low-light settings. If you want to see more of the best cameras for astrophotography then check out our handy guide, you can also check out the best lenses for astrophotography if you're interested too.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix S1H Mirrorless Camera $3997.99 now $3497.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Get a professional quality mirrorless camera and save $500 when you get it from Amazon. This is the retailer's best ever price on a camera that's rugged, lightweight, excellent in low-light conditions and captures photos and video with exquisite quality.

In terms of cameras, mirrorless models have become all the rage in recent years, especially when weighing up DSLR vs mirrorless cameras. The reason is you get the same high-end specs but they're smaller and lighter so they're more comfortable to carry around and hold. They're also subject to more updates with modern technology whereas their DSLR counterparts remain as reliable as they always have been.

The newly designed full-frame sensor – 24 2MP full-frame MOS sensor offers a wide dynamic range and sharp natural expression at high sensitivity settings. Make no mistake, this is a serious bit of kit so if you're looking at getting into photography this might not be suitable but if you're looking for a top model - a saving of $500 might be the sign you need to go out and grab one.

