Get over $300 off the Panasonic Lumix G7 mirrorless camera

Who doesn't want a huge saving on a quality mirrorless camera? Amazon is offering just that with over $300 off the Panasonic Lumix G7 mirrorless camera.

The $302 saving (opens in new tab) equates to 27% which is a huge discount and if you're looking for your next camera, this is ideal. You'll have to act quickly though as this deal is only valid until October 22. If cameras and discounts are what you're looking for you can also check out our guides for the best cameras on the market as well as the best camera deals.

Panasonic's Lumix line of cameras are well made and a number of them feature in our camera guides including. best beginner cameras and best cameras for low light photography. The G7 comes with the quality you'd expect and it's well suited for both photography and video — with 4K capabilities. Because it's a mirrorless camera, it's also perfect for on-the-go use.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix G7 Mirrorless Camera $1099.99 now $797.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $302 on a mirrorless camera that's well suited to both photo and video shooting. It has the option to save and print photos in 4K ultra HD as well as take videos, but shoots regular photos with 16MP. It's also shockproof, waterproof and X-Ray proof with its sturdy build and features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can share your work with ease.

There are arguments for what's better when it comes to DSLR Vs mirrorless cameras with the latter becoming ever more popular due to their small, lightweight design that doesn't compromise on quality, which is exactly what you get with the Lumix G7.

That quality is apparent whether you're taking photos or shooting video as this camera offers 4K photos, by pausing a video and being able to print the paused still, and 16MP regular photo quality. It does shoot in 4K for video, which is what you'd expect at this price point, but still an awesome feature.

It also comes as shockproof, waterproof and X-Ray proof so you know it's reliably built. The G7 features super-fast autofocusing so you won't miss your shot. Share your work at the push of a button with the Lumix G7's built-in Wi-Fi. All in all, this saving of over $300 (opens in new tab) represents good value for a lot of mirrorless.

