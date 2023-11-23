Save $100 on the Nikon Z5 in this Black Friday mirrorless camera deal

The Nikon Z5 was already a great buy for those looking for a full-frame mirrorless camera and as far as beginner cameras go they don't come much cheaper than this.

With an extra $100 off this Black Friday thanks to Amazon, the Nikon Z5 has just become an even more tempting deal.

Amazon lists the RRP of the Nikon Z5 as $1,096,95, but for Black Friday it's slashed the price by a 9%, making it just $996.95. That's the cheapest we've seen this excellent camera body, with its price being as high as $1,400 just last year.

This isn't Nikon's newest, or fanciest, full-frame mirrorless camera, but it is one of the cheapest and smallest, making it an ideal starting point for photography enthusiasts looking to upgrade to full-frame for the first time.

In our Nikon Z5 review, we called it an ideal all-rounder thanks to its excellent video and still capabilities. We also said it's a fantastic option for those who don't want to spend too much on a full-frame mirrorless system, a sentiment we absolutely stand by. And with an extra $100 off the price, it's even better than ever.

Nikon Z5 camera body: was $1,096.95 now $996.95 at Amazon Save $100 on Nikon's most compact full-frame mirrorless camera, making it the cheapest it's ever been. Excellent for both stills and video, this is a great beginner full-frame camera for budding photographers wanting to make the leap.

Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Nikon Z5 is for the body-only package, meaning you won't get any lenses bundled with the camera. That's not necessarily a bad thing: if you already have Nikon system lenses you'll be able to use them here (although you'll need a mount to use your older F-mount lenses).

If you're fairly new to photography, you'll appreciate the huge bump in image quality by going full frame, and the Nikon Z5 is one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market. It boasts a 24.3MP CMOS sensor which offers excellent image quality even in low-light situations. In terms of video performance, the Z5 can record 30fps at 4K and 60fps at 1080p.

Something the Z5 has that sets it apart from its competitors is full body weather sealing, making it resistant to dust and moisture while in use. It sounds like something all cameras should have as standard, but plenty of entry-level DSLRs ship without any sort of sealing, meaning the Z5 is likely to last you much longer.

We'll emphasize that this camera doesn't have the bells and whistles of Nikon's leading full-frame cameras, like the (much more expensive) Nikon Z9. But for beginners, this is an absolute gem.

Key Specs: 24.3MP CMOS full-frame sensor, Z-mount lenses, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, 2 SD memory card slots, 40K 30p or 1080p 60p video shooting.

Consensus: One of the cheapest full-frame mirrorless cameras around, the Nikon Z5 is a great entry point into full-frame shooting, offering great image quality in a super small body.

Buy if: You're looking to jump into mirrorless or full frame shooting for the first time, and don't want to break the bank.

Don't buy if: You're already a professional, or want something cutting-edge.

Alternative models: If you're a Canon user, the Canon EOS R6 is well worth a look, although it comes with a steeper price tag. If you're looking for a budget alternative, the Sony A7R IV offers an excellent quality system.

