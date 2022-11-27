Save 20% on this National Geographic 70 Computerized Telescope and gift the stars this holiday

This National Geographic 70 Computerized Refractor Telescope is 20% off at Kohl's (opens in new tab), making it a a great deal to gift the stars to your stargazer at home. With a sale price of $236.79, you'll save $133 on this lightweight refractor telescope, but be sure to use the SHOP20 code at checkout to secure the discount.

National Geographic has a rich history of exploration and geography on Earth, but they've taken the next step in exploring the heavens with this fantastic refractor telescope that is lightweight and suitable for astronomy lovers of all ages and experience levels.

It's computer hand control will inform you of the exact position in the sky your telescope is pointing, and its respectable 26x to 72x magnification will let you see objects not visible to the naked eye.

This computerized telescope will let you explore the night sky like never before.

Observe the moon in intricate detail, some of the planets, and even your favorite constellations as the computer hand control guides you across the heavens on a journey of exploration and discovery.

This telescope comes complete with a tripod and two eyepieces to view the heavens in multiple ways.

If you're looking for a great holiday gift for someone interested in stargazing, buy them the National Geographic 70 Computerized Refractor Telescope

while stock lasts.

