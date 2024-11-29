I'm a huge Star Wars and sci-fi fan and I recommend Disney Plus and Hulu's Black Friday bundle
I love sci-fi and I would get the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle, which is 72% off for Black Friday, if I didn't already have a subscription.
I'm a huge Star Wars, Marvel and sci-fi fan and I recommend the Disney Plus and Hulu Black Friday bundle.
The Disney Plus Black Friday deal means you get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 a month, that's a 72% saving. The discount applies for an annual subscription so you can enjoy all Star Wars content, the entire Marvel cinematic universe, Futurama (including the reboot), and many more iconic franchises all year round.
Of course, these two aren't the only streaming services out there, so, space.com has also rounded up the best Black Friday streaming deals (a few of which I would say are worth considering) and the best Black Friday space deals.
Save 72% on an annual subscription to both Disney Plus and Hulu. You can access huge libraries of sci-fi content as well as blockbuster movies, family-friendly content, TV shows and originals.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
Of course, Disney Plus is the home of both the Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universes but its library also includes an array of award-winning blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV shows. Whether you're looking to complete boxsets, have a range of options for movie night, or just want something cool to watch, I would recommend having it, especially at this price. Check out our guide for the best sci-fi movies and TV shows on Disney Plus for a full round-up.
With Hulu, you can stream all of Futurama and modern hits like "Alien: Romulus", "Dune: Part 2" and "Rick and Morty" on top of other top titles in their huge library.
It's not often you can get a streaming service for just $2.99 a month, so I think this is a great Black Friday streaming deal as you can get two popular services with tons of viewing options.
Key features: Both Disney Plus and Hulu, all Star Wars and Marvel content, other sci-fi hits like Dune, Alien and Rick and Morty, huge libraries of content to watch.
Price history: This bundle usually costs $10.99, so you're saving 72%. If you're just interested in Hulu, you can pick it up for just 99 cents a month as the service on its own is 90% off this Black Friday. Yes really, 90% off.
✅ Buy it if: You're a fan of sci-fi, or just Star Wars, or Marvel, or you want a cheap way to boost the amount of content you can choose to stream.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're not in the market for a streaming deal, that is honestly the only reason why I can think someone wouldn't want this deal.
STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.