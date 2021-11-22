Black Friday deal: Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack is nearly 40% off at Walmart

The Skywalker Adventures Pack allows you to play out key scenes of "Star Wars: A New Hope." Credit: Lego

An exclusive Walmart "Star Wars" set lets young padawans follow the adventures of the legendary Skywalker family.

The Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack is nearly 40% off at Walmart for $50.00, which is an incredible deal given that it includes three sets in a single pack.

You'll be able to replay the formative adventures of both Luke Skywalker and Anakin Skywalker (aka young Darth Vader) across three classic "Star Wars" sets: Obi-Wan's Hut, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder and Duel on Mustafar.

$79.97 Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack

$79.97 $50 at Walmart Begin your "Star Wars" adventures with this incredible 3-in-1 set deal featuring key moments from "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope." New fans of "Star Wars" can learn about Luke Skywalker at a young age, while older ones will appreciate the chance to replay their favorite movie scenes across 644 pieces.



The 644-piece bonanza spans key scenes from the prequel trilogy's "Revenge of the Sith" and the original trilogy's "A New Hope." Intuitive instructions and the Lego Life app (free to download for your mobile phone) will let kids ages seven and up rebuild the adventures of the Skywalkers.

You'll also get a bunch of minifigures to battle with lightsabers or to operate cool machinery popular with "Star Wars" fans. Some of the nine individuals you'll encounter include Princess Leia Organa, the young Jedi Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan (aka Ben) Kenobi, Chewbacca and the adorable robots C-3PO and R2-D2.

By the way, most of these characters are stars in the sequel trilogy (2015-2019), so even young kids will recognize the key players and have a lot of fun putting together the sets.

"Lego Star Wars" offers a bevy of products for all ages, ranging from kids to adults. But you can think of this as a great intro set for your children, even if they are unfamiliar with the older "Star Wars" content.

Each of the selected scenes is iconic among fans of the Force, and will help kids get a personal experience of old movie moments such as when Leia says, "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're our only hope."

The sets will also help new "Star Wars" fans understand the background story to the Disney Plus series, "The Book of Boba Fett (which releases Dec. 29) or the already released two seasons of the Emmy-winning "The Mandalorian," which takes place just after the timeline of the original series.

The sets are durable enough for youngsters to do lightsaber battles and are subject to rigorous Lego testing for safety (although kids under 3 years old should not be offered the pieces). If you're more into building and admiring the results, the sets are also interesting enough for older people to display them on a bookshelf or a desk. The three sets are reasonable to store, with each one measuring 21x11x3 inches (53x28x8 centimeters).

Users say buying the three sets separately at other vendors will at least double the base price, so having this combo set on sale is an incredible value. It's a Walmart exclusive and is sure to vanish quickly as Black Friday sales proceed, so be sure to get a set in time for the holidays.

