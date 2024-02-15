Save 19% on these iconic Lego Star Wars helmets with Amazon

We've got not one but three great Lego Star Wars deals to share with you today. The Captain Rex helmet, the Mandalorian helmet and the Clone Commander Cody helmet are all 19% off on Amazon right now. Instead of $69.99, each one will only set you back $56.99.

We've featured each of these sets in our round-up of the best Lego Star Wars helmets and, having reviewed all three of them, we can confirm that they're all absolutely fabulous Lego sets. Designed for display, they look fantastic on a shelf, but they're also wonderful builds too.

The best thing about the Lego Star Wars helmets, we think, is they're perfect adults-only models: They can be built in one sitting, they're not too big, and they're reasonably priced. And with a $13 saving each, they're more reasonably priced than ever.

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet - was $69.99, now $56.99 at Amazon Save 19% on this detailed display model of Captain Rex, perfect if you're a Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan. It comes with a display stand and plaque and looks striking with Rex's burst of blue coloring.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet - was $69.99, now $56.99 at Amazon This is the way... to save 19% on this iconic model of Din Djarin's helmet. Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian helmet is made up of 584 pieces, making this the perfect build for anyone looking for a model they can complete in one sitting.

Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet - was $69.99, now $56.99 at Amazon Save 19% on this Clone Commander Cody replica helmet. Striking thanks to its shape and its bold orange colorway, this is a must-have display set for any fan of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In our Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet review, we called the set a "true evolution" thanks to its unique building styles. It's genuinely a joyous set to build, and it's instantly recognizable – quite a feat considering it's just a mass of gray bricks. That's the only reason we didn't rate it five stars, in fact, knocking half a star off just because it's not the most colorful helmet out there.

What is colorful, however, is the Clone Commander Cody Helmet, thanks to its super-vibrant burst of orange. In our Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet review, which did get a coveted five-out-of-five stars, we called it our favorite Star Wars helmet so far, largely thanks to how close a replica it is to the real thing, and how much we enjoyed the build.

Captain Rex isn't far behind, though. In our Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet review, we praised just how striking-looking this set is thanks to its blue accents. We also appreciated the higher piece count here — at 854 pieces, it's almost 100 pieces more than Commander Cody and a whopping 270 pieces more than Mando. Considering all sets have the same price point then, this one offers the best value for money in terms of cost-per-piece.

Whether you want to go for just one of the Lego Star Wars helmets at 19% off, or if you want to pick up all three, you can't go wrong. You're unlikely to get them much cheaper — in fact, this is only a dollar more than the cheapest we've ever seen them — and they won't be around forever.