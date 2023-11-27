Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship is cheaper than ever this Cyber Monday

We've got an astronomical saving on an excellent Lego Star Wars set this Cyber Monday.

Boba Fett's Starship has been reduced on Amazon by 45%. It's normally $49.99 but currently you can grab it for just $27.29.

We're always very excited about big savings on Lego - especially when it's on one of the best Lego Star Wars sets. Boba Fett's Starship may not be as spectacular as the Mos Eisley Cantina or as huge as the Millennium Falcon, but this modest model is still one of our favorites.

In our review of the Lego Boba Fett's Starship, we remarked on how impressed we were compared with earlier iterations of the craft. Despite being a small-scale model, it packs in an incredible amount of detail – and we love that it comes with a display stand. That doesn't happen very often with sets at this price point!

We also called Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship "very good value". And with 45% off its MSRP, we think it's safe to say it's now incredibly good value. This deal won't last very long, so grab it while you can.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship: was $49.99 now $27.29 at Amazon.com Save 45% on this excellent small-scale reproduction of Boba Fett's iconic starship. It's the lowest price we've ever seen it, and an absolute bargain. We love this set so much it's made it onto our list of best Lego Star Wars sets.

If you're a fan of the original Star Wars trilogy - or indeed, The Book of Boba Fett - you'll immediately recognize the iconic design of Boba Fett's starship. This mid-scale Lego set may be small but it still packs in a lot of detail, making it not only a great playset but a wonderful display piece too.

It's made up of 593 pieces, making it a great set for beginners and Lego experts alike. With an age rating of 9+ there's nothing too complicated to be found here: indeed, it's an enjoyable build that's well paced throughout.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship comes with two minifigures: Boba Fett himself, and The Mandalorian (or Din Djarin). There's also a loading trolley which cleverly doubles as a display stand, along with a carbonite brick, which perfectly slides into the starship's cargo hold.

Key Specs: 593 pieces, two minifigures (Boba Fett and The Mandalorian), aimed at ages 9 and above, set number 75312

Consensus: One of the best Lego Star Wars sets you can buy without breaking the bank, Boba Fett's Starship packs in a lot of detail considering its small scale. It comes with two minifigures and, best of all, a display stand meaning that you can pop it proudly on a shelf if it's not being played with.

Buy if: You're a Lego Star Wars fan and want something you can proudly display that won't cost a fortune.

Don't buy if: You don't like Lego!

Alternative models: The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest offers more Mandalorian-themed ship fun, although that one is a little pricier thanks to having a larger scale. For a similar price you can pick up an Imperial TIE Fighter, and Star Wars ships don't come much more iconic than that.

