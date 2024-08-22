Save 20% on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon

The 1351-piece Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is on sale for 20% off. It's by far the best budget-friendly option to the 7000-plus-piece model and features in our best Lego Star Wars sets guide.

in our review of the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon we found that it's an iconic look, it looks great on a shelf, it's a fun build and if you want to imagine your own adventures in a galaxy far, far away, you can as it features rotating turrets, spring-loaded shooters, minifigures and more. If you're not willing to spend $800-ish on the UCS Millennium Falcon, this is the perfect compromise as it still cuts an imposing figure, it's highly detailed and you get a fun build along the way, what's not to like?

Get the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon with a 20% discount when you grab it from Amazon.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Was $169.99 now $135.99 on Amazon. Save 20% on a 1351-piece Lego set that depicts the Millennium Falcon in high detail and comes with minifigures including C£PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian. It also features rotating turrets, spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit. It stands at 5 in (14 cm) high, 17 in (44 cm) long and 12 in (32 cm) wide.

(Image credit: Amazon)

This Millennium Falcon model from Lego comes with seven Minifigures, including C3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Finn, Boolio and D-O. Unfortunately, that does mean there's no Han Solo, but that's just about the only niggling negative we can find with this set and even then, there are still plenty of fan-favorite minifigs to put on display.

This set also looks excellent as a display as it measures 5 in (14 cm) high, 17 in (44 cm) long and 12 in (32 cm) wide. It also comes with playable features including a detailed interior like a cargo area, a navigation room with a rotating chair and a smuggling compartment. Exterior features include a lowering ramp, spring-loaded shooters and rotating turrets.

Key features: 1351 pieces, seven minifigures, a highly detailed build on the exterior as well as interior, 5 inches (14 centimeters) high, 17 inches (44 centimeters) long and 12 inches (32 centimeters) wide diameter, a 20% discount.

Price history: This product usually retails for between $150 and $170 so this deal is decent value.

Price comparison: Walmart: $209.94 | Best Buy $169.99

Reviews consensus: This is a great Lego set, it's fun to build too. If you don't want to spend around $800 for the UCS model, this is what you want.

Space: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a great Lego Star Wars set, or an iconic build or you're unwilling to spend around $800 on the UCS model.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a serious Lego builder and you want to splash out on the bigger and more detailed UCS Millennium Falcon.

