This stunning Lego Guardians of the Galaxy ship is 40% off, Amazon's best price yet, for Black Friday

This Black Friday we're seeing an abundance of top Lego deals and this is one of them. It's Amazon's lowest ever price on a 1,108-piece buildable replica of the Guardian's ship from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There's a lot to like about it as it offers playability and works as a display model. It also comes with five minifigures including Star-Lord, Nebula and Drax and small, attachable spaceships.

Lego Marvel The Guardian's Ship Was $99.99 Now $59.99 on Amazon. Save 40% and get Amazon's lowest price on a Lego set that offers plenty of value for money. It comes with 1,108 pieces, five minifigures, playable features like an opening cockpit with room for minifigures and attachable spaceships.

The Lego Guardian's ship from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 offers builders a lot. Firstly, 1,108 pieces is a lot, especially at this price point. Secondly, it works well as a display model as well as something to play with. It measures over 12 inches high, 8 inches long and 10 inches wide.

It also comes with five minifigures: Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula and Adam Warlock. The playable features that make this set as exciting as it is include an opening cockpit with room for three minifigures, attachable spaceships, a weapons room and a secret compartment with room for another minifigure.

Key Specs: Five minifigures including Star-Lord, Drax and Nebula, an opening cockpit with room for minifigures, 1,108 Lego pieces, attachable spaceships, a secret compartment, a weapons room,suitable for those age 10 and above and it measures over 12 inches high, 8 inches long and 10 inches wide.

Consensus: It's certainly a cool-looking set with plenty of versatility. We haven't reviewed this one yet but with a 40% saving, given the number of pieces you get, what's on offer and the price to pay... It seems like good value.

Buy if: You're a fan of the Guardians of the Galaxy or you're looking for a Lego build to occupy some time with, without investing too heavily.

Don't buy if: You're not a fan of the franchise or you want a display model only, as there are better options on the market.

Alternative models: If this set isn't for you then we would recommend either the Guardian's ship that came before this one of the Lego Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum.

